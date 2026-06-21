BREAKING NEW GROUND IN CONTEMPORARY STRING MUSIC, THE STRING QUEENS UNVEIL THEIR FIRST-EVER ORIGINAL COMPOSITION

“TROUBLED LIBERTY,” released on Juneteenth, marks a major milestone for the trio and serves as the lead single from their forthcoming album, What We Carry.

We honor the dream of freedom while telling the truth about what it has cost, and what it still requires” — The String Queens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed string trio The String Queens released their powerful new original single, “Troubled Liberty,” available now on all digital streaming platforms. Released on Juneteenth, the song marks a significant artistic milestone as the first original composition ever created and released by the trio.

Known for their dynamic fusion of classical music, jazz, gospel, blues, and contemporary sounds, The String Queens have built a reputation for creating musical experiences that celebrate culture, connection, and community. “Troubled Liberty” marks a significant artistic evolution for the trio, showcasing their emergence as composers while remaining firmly grounded in the expressive storytelling and musical excellence that have defined their work.

The composition opens with a 13 second audio clip from the late poet, author, and activist Nikki Giovanni, who likens The String Queens to the groundbreaking women of NASA portrayed in Hidden Figures. In the recording, Giovanni compares the trio to Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, whose contributions helped make America's early space missions possible. The powerful introduction serves as both an affirmation of the trio's impact and a reminder of the often overlooked Black women whose brilliance has shaped American history.

Released on a day that commemorates freedom, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Black Americans, “Troubled Liberty” serves as both a reflection and a celebration.

“We honor the dream of freedom while telling the truth about what it has cost, and what it still requires,” says The String Queens.

The release of “Troubled Liberty” also offers audiences a first glimpse into the group's forthcoming album, What We Carry, arriving summer 2026. The highly anticipated project is a genre-defying journey through sound, memory, and identity. Blending classical virtuosity with blues, jazz, gospel, funk, and contemporary works, the album honors the legacy of Black women musicians while embracing the fullness of the human experience.

Comprised of violinist Kendall Isadore and Dawn Johnson, and cellist Élise Sharp, The String Queens have captivated audiences nationwide with performances that seamlessly bridge musical genres while celebrating diversity and inclusion through artistic excellence. Select performance highlights include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, Blue Note Napa, NPR Tiny Desk Concerts, the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Concert, ESPN's Wimbledon campaign, DC Jazz Festival, Capital Jazz Festival, Capital Jazz SuperCruise, BET Honors, and the Geffen Playhouse.

With “Troubled Liberty,” The String Queens begin a new creative chapter rooted in original composition, cultural storytelling, and artistic exploration.

About The String Queens

The String Queens are a dynamic trio celebrated for their authentic, soulful, and orchestral sound that spans classical, jazz, gospel, pop, and R&B. Comprised of Kendall Isadore, Dawn Johnson, and Élise Sharp, the group is known for creating innovative musical experiences that connect audiences across generations and genres. Through captivating performances, cultural storytelling, and educational outreach, The String Queens continue to inspire audiences around the world while championing artistic excellence, representation, and community engagement.

About Kendall N. Isadore

Kendall N. Isadore is a violinist, educator, and founding member of the acclaimed Washington, D.C. based trio The String Queens. Known for her rich tone and genre spanning artistry, she has performed with artists including DJ D-Nice, Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Ariana Grande, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, and Roberta Flack. Her performance credits include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and the historic 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

A graduate of Howard University and George Washington University, Kendall is equally passionate about music and education. She has founded youth orchestra programs, served in educational leadership roles, and remains committed to mentoring young musicians through community engagement and arts advocacy.

About Dawn Michelle Johnson

Dawn Michelle Johnson is an internationally recognized violist, educator, arts leader, and founding member of The String Queens. A graduate of The Juilliard School, she has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Kennedy Center, Radio City Music Hall, and David Geffen Hall, and has collaborated with artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin, Common, Leslie Odom Jr., Lauryn Hill, Ledisi, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Coco Jones.

In addition to her performance career, Johnson is a respected music educator and instructional leader whose work has earned numerous honors, including Washington, D.C.’s Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Performing Arts Teaching. Through her artistry and leadership, she remains committed to using music as a tool for education, empowerment, and cultural connection.

About Élise Sharp

Élise Sharp is a cellist, educator, and founding member of The String Queens. A native Washingtonian, she began her musical journey with the DC Youth Orchestra Program and later studied music education at Howard University. Throughout her career, she has performed alongside legendary artists including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Donnie McClurkin, and Tye Tribbett, and has performed for Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

A dedicated educator, Sharp spent more than two decades teaching and conducting with the DC Youth Orchestra Program. She currently directs a high school orchestra program in Maryland and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

TROUBLED LIBERTY

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