Grammy Winner Q Parker Announces Sophomore Album 'Evolution Of Romance, Volume One' Arriving November 14th

Triple F's art

Evolution Of Romance, Volume One Album Pre-Save and New Single “Triple F’s” and Available Now!

I want this project to be a conversation between men and women about affection, courtship, support, love and all the things that true romance encompasses.” — Q Parker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and founding member of the iconic R&B group 112, Q Parker, continues his return to center stage with the announcement of his sophomore album, Evolution of Romance, Volume One available on his own label Paramount Collective Ventures distributed by ONErpm on November 14th.

Building on the success of his recent singles “Keep On Lovin’” and “BEG,” Parker is showing fans a new side of his artistry with his new single “Triple F’s” (F Me. Feed Me. Be a Fan of Me) — available alongside Evolution of Romance, Volume One album pre-save link.

It’s a grown-man R&B record that blends sensuality, swagger, and authenticity — classic Q Parker energy. The track’s irresistible groove and playful lyricism set the stage for Evolution of Romance, an album that celebrates passion, connection, and the art of intimacy.

“As an artist I have always been a fan of romance and what it communicates to the person you love or are interested in. When I set out on this solo journey, I was looking for a space to occupy, a lane that I could own, and it occurred to me that we (R&B singers) haven’t been paying the right kind of attention to the ladies for a while. I want this project to be a conversation between men and women about affection, courtship, support, love and all the things that true romance encompasses. I have become a “Romance Dealer” and I’m serving it up on a silver platter”. - Q Parker

With over 13 billion global streams, multiple platinum and gold certifications, and songwriting credits for icons including Pink, Faith Evans, and The Notorious B.I.G., Parker continues to prove why his voice remains one of the most respected in R&B. His upcoming album expands his signature sound with a modern, soulful edge while maintaining the emotion and polish that defined his early success.

Beyond the music, Parker continues to make an impact through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation, which supports youth, families, and seniors through mentorship, music education, and annual community initiatives such as the Summer Music Camp and Senior Citizens Gala.

ABOUT Q PARKER:

With over 13 billion Spotify streams, multiple major music awards, and songwriting credits for icons like Pink, Faith Evans, and Notorious B.I.G., Q Parker has firmly cemented his legacy as a powerhouse legend in R&B. As a founding member of the Grammy- winning group 112 and now a thriving solo artist, Q has reached new heights with his Billboard-charting singles “BEG,” “Keep On Lovin” and newly released “Triple F’s”. His artistry continues to blend timeless vocals with powerful storytelling, resonating across generations and pushing the boundaries of contemporary R&B. Beyond music, Q Parker is a beacon of mentorship, wellness, and community leadership. Through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation and initiatives like the Summer Music Camp and Annual Senior Citizens Gala, he uplifts youth, empowers families, and honors elders in Atlanta and beyond. His influential roles in Brothers United of Atlanta and the groundbreaking Bridge Project showcase a deep commitment to cultural unity and social change. Whether through his fitness calendar, motivational speaking, or “Q Parker and Friends” live experiences, Q’s multidimensional legacy is driven by passion, purpose, and an unrelenting desire to inspire.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT COLLECTIVE VENTURES:

Paramount Collective Ventures is a full service entertainment and consulting company specializing in music, tv, film, creative direction, and fashion. We approach all of our projects, emphasizing innovation, partnership, and purpose. The word "Collective" conveys our model of teamwork and synergy while "Ventures" indicates exploration and ambition in pursuing creative endeavors. Overall, we are laser focused on pioneering new horizons at the highest level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.