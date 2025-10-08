Q Parker Releases Sensual New Visual for Single 'KEEP ON LOVIN’'

KEEP ON LOVIN' image SINGLE COVER ART

The Grammy-Winning 112 Co-Founder Brings Passion and Intimacy to the Screen

When your body speaks, love listens,” says Parker. “This song is about surrendering fully—mind, body, and soul—and the video reflects that moment when passion and connection become undeniable.” — Q Parker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B powerhouse and Grammy-winning founding member of 112, Q Parker, premieres the visual for his latest single “Keep On Lovin’”, inviting fans into an intimate world where passion, vulnerability, and desire take center stage.

The single, already embraced by fans for its smooth vocals and evocative lyrics, comes alive in the video, which captures the essence of the song’s refrain: “Keep on love, baby, keep on lovin’ me.” With cinematic imagery, Parker translates the sensuality of the record into a visual language that mirrors the body’s unspoken conversations and the magnetic pull of love.

Known for shaping R&B classics with 112 and penning hits for artists like Pink, Faith Evans, and The Notorious B.I.G., Parker continues to bridge timeless tradition with modern storytelling. His solo artistry has already reached the Billboard charts with “BEG,” and with “Keep On Lovin’” he reaffirms his place as one of the genre’s most enduring voices.

Fans can expect more music from Parker later this year, as he prepares to release his highly anticipated debut EP “Evolution of Romance” distributed by ONErpm.



ABOUT Q PARKER:

With over 13 billion Spotify streams, multiple major music awards, and songwriting credits for icons like Pink, Faith Evans, and Notorious B.I.G., Q Parker has firmly cemented his legacy as a powerhouse legend in R&B. As a founding member of the Grammy- winning group 112 and now a thriving solo artist, Q has reached new heights with his Billboard-charting single “BEG” and the anticipated Spring 2025 release of his soulful new track, “Keep On Lovin.” His artistry continues to blend timeless vocals with powerful storytelling, resonating across generations and pushing the boundaries of contemporary R&B. Beyond music, Q Parker is a beacon of mentorship, wellness, and community leadership. Through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation and initiatives like the Summer Music Camp and Annual Senior Citizens Gala, he uplifts youth, empowers families, and honors elders in Atlanta and beyond. His influential roles in Brothers United of Atlanta and the groundbreaking Bridge Project showcase a deep commitment to cultural unity and social change. Whether through his fitness calendar, motivational speaking, or “Q Parker and Friends” live experiences, Q’s multidimensional legacy is driven by passion, purpose, and an unrelenting desire to inspire.

Q PARKER - KEEP ON LOVIN'

