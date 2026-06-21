Two Vehicle Fatality Crash in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on June 20, 2026 at approximately 4:26 PM at milepost 349 US26 westbound, just south of Ririe.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra pulling a utility trailer, driven by a 37-year-old male from Ammon, Idaho, with three juveniles, was driving westbound on US26. A 2017 Honda Accord driven by a 44-year-old female from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was also travelling westbound on US26. The Honda attempted to turn left and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Honda succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Toyota along with the three juveniles, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants in the Toyota were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt.

The left-side westbound lane was blocked for approximately 3 hours.

This crash remains under investigation by The Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho