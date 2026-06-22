McWane Launches Water System Intelligence Platform — iHydrantPlus™

New hydrant-based system is designed to combine data and machine learning to provide operators with a full picture of system activity and health.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McWane , a worldwide leader in building sustainable infrastructure, has expanded on its hydrant-based system monitoring and analytics technology with the launch of iHydrantPlus™. This new system builds on the original iHydrant™ technology to combine acoustic leak detection, pressure monitoring and temperature data with machine learning tools to provide private and public water system operators with real time system analytics and alerts.Treatment facilities invest a lot of time, money and energy to bring water up to potable standards and protecting that investment is key for maintaining budget compliance, maintaining system efficiency and safeguarding public trust. By providing operators with real time data about system challenges like leaks and pressure anomalies, iHydrantPlus provides operators with the latest technology to reduce non-revenue water loss.“iHydrant laid the foundation for the innovative extension of iHydrantPlus, an ecosystem built for utilities to make confident, intelligent, and data-driven decisions,” said Will McWane, president of McWane. “iHydrantPlus uncovers water grid blind spots for our customers facing challenges across their operational footprint from aging infrastructure to water scarcity and climate conditions.”Unlike single-source readings, this system layers information, and uses machine learning tools to identify leaks, and other system challenges in real time. By combining data sources, iHydrantPlus can flag important shifts in system performance, and better direct teams to areas that need attention without taking hydrants out of service.“Water loss has always been a difficult challenge to navigate. iHydrantPlus will give water utilities a pro-active approach and a clearer understanding of their water system to manage their systems efficiently and plan for a sustainable future,” said Karen Siu, Director of iHydrant at McWane. “With iHydrantPlus, McWane is joining utility providers and municipal leaders on the forefront of modernizing water infrastructures for communities of all sizes. iHydrantPlus is the result of years of dedicated research, collaboration, and real-world testing.”While iHydrantPlus includes additional functionality, it maintains the same ease of installation as the original iHydrant. Preserving the hydrant-focused design increases the reliability of the monitoring system and does not interfere with routine operations or system maintenance.For more information on iHydrantPlus visit https://www.ihydrant.com/ About McWane, LLCA leader in producing life-sustaining and lifesaving products while focusing on safe, environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, McWane companies worldwide cast ductile iron products, including pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings and plumbing products; and manufacture fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems and steel pressure vessels. With more than 6,000 team members, McWane has a longstanding commitment of supporting the communities where its team members live and work. For more information, visit mcwane.com.

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