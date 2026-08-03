Usalco Appoints Water Technology Entrepreneur Megan Glover as Chief Digital Officer

Veteran technology executive and digital water founder will lead and grow Usalco’s Digital Solutions business, accelerating the future of treatment intelligence

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usalco , a leading provider of water treatment solutions across North America, today announced that Megan Glover has joined the company as Chief Digital Officer.Glover will lead Usalco’s newly established Digital Solutions Division and oversee the strategy and commercialization of Decision Blue, the company’s treatment intelligence platform that helps water operators make more confident, better-informed operational decisions.“Megan has spent her career building category-defining technology businesses that solve complex challenges,” said Ken Gayer, Chief Executive Officer of Usalco. “Her experience innovating and scaling software and services companies, combined with her deep understanding of the water industry, makes her uniquely qualified to lead our new Digital Solutions Division. This is an important strategic investment that will strengthen how we serve customers today while creating new opportunities for growth in the future.”Glover brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling technology companies and is a recognized leader in digital transformation across the water industry. Most recently, she served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of 120Water, where she spent a decade building one of the largest digital water technology companies in the United States. Under her leadership, the company became a trusted partner to thousands of drinking water systems and regulators.“The water treatment landscape is ready for innovation, and we’re in a new era of what’s technically feasible compared to even a few years ago,” said Megan Glover, Chief Digital Officer of Usalco. “When I first heard the vision from Usalco’s leadership and its Board of Directors, I knew they had identified real, unmet customer needs that we could address together. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this vision to life for water treatment professionals around the world.”Across the water industry, utilities are facing unprecedented workforce shortages, increasingly complex regulations, aging infrastructure, and growing pressure to optimize treatment while controlling costs.“Usalco is at an incredible inflection point,” said Glover. “Its recent acquisitions, talented team, and customer reach — paired with an unmatched ability to connect chemistry and data in a single platform — put us in a position to support water operators every day.”Usalco believes the next generation of customer value will come from combining trusted treatment expertise with digital intelligence to help operators make better-informed decisions. Decision Blue supports operators throughout the treatment lifecycle with recommendations, predictive analytics, operational insights, and digital workflows that improve both day-to-day operations and long-term performance. Its capabilities will continue to expand through new software, digital services, connected devices, and strategic partnerships as Usalco invests in Decision Blue as a leading treatment intelligence platform for the water industry.“Our customers face increasing operational complexity, workforce shortages, evolving regulations, and growing expectations to do more with less,” added Gayer. “Decision Blue is our commitment to helping them navigate that future with the same trusted partnership they’ve relied on from Usalco for decades.”The Digital Solutions Division will be responsible for new product introduction, digital services, AI capabilities, and data-driven offerings that complement Usalco’s proven water treatment solutions. The company expects Decision Blue to become a foundational component of its long-term growth strategy, expanding the value Usalco delivers to customers across municipal and industrial water treatment.About UsalcoUsalco is a leading provider of high-quality water treatment chemicals and process solutions serving municipal and industrial customers across North America. Operating from 39 strategically located facilities, the company serves over one in three Americans’ drinking water needs. Usalco’s diversified portfolio spans aluminum-based coagulants, specialty formulations, and corrosion-control chemistry — supported by a national manufacturing and logistics footprint built for supply reliability. The company combines decades of chemistry expertise with a growing portfolio of digital and technical service offerings to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient water treatment solutions.

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