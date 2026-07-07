Luke Gebel Joins Duperon to Lead Growth in Industrial Water and Wastewater Markets

Veteran sales and market development leader brings more than 20 years of experience across industrial sectors to support nationwide expansion initiatives.

I look forward to using my technical sales experience and relationship-focused approach to support our customers and sales team while helping create new opportunities in key industrial markets.” — Luke Gebel, Industrial Market Manager, Duperon Corporation

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation , a leading innovator in screening and solids-handling solutions, is expanding its industrial water and wastewater business nationwide with the addition of Luke Gebel as Industrial Market Manager.In this strategic leadership role, Gebel will be responsible for building and growing Duperon’s industrial market presence across the United States. He will lead strategic market development efforts and manage an independent sales representative network to drive revenue and further establish Duperon as a trusted solution provider across a wide range of industrial sectors."Luke brings a unique combination of industrial market knowledge, technical sales expertise, and relationship-building skills," said Mark Turpin, President of Duperon Corporation. “His experience working with engineers, contractors, distributors, and plant personnel across multiple industries will help us better support our customers and sales representatives while expanding opportunities in key industrial sectors."Gebel brings more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and executing strategic sales initiatives across diverse industrial segments including food and beverage, chemical, energy, and manufacturing. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to expand market share, develop long-term customer relationships, and deliver measurable business results. His expertise aligns with Duperon’s commitment to technical excellence, customer support, and long-term partnerships throughout every stage of the sales process and beyond."I'm excited to join the team and help grow our presence in the industrial market," Gebel said. "Throughout my career, I've enjoyed working with engineers, contractors, and plant personnel across a variety of industries, and those experiences have given me a strong understanding of the challenges our customers face. I look forward to using my technical sales experience and relationship-focused approach to support our customers and sales team while helping create new opportunities in key industrial markets."Gebel holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from the University of Northern Iowa, with minors in marketing and Spanish. He has also completed professional training and certifications in SOAR Sales Leadership, Six Sigma Green Belt, and Key Account and Multi-location Sales Training.To learn more about Duperon Corporation and its water and wastewater offerings, visit www.duperon.com # # #About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has led the way in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. With a focus on people, water, and the planet, all Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and are installed across all 50 states and around the world. Learn more at duperon.com

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