Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks are a fun part of many holidays! The Butler County Board of County Commissioners has defined fireworks as "any combustible or deflagrating composition, article, or device suitable for use by the public for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or by detonation and previously approved by the Chemical Laboratory of the United States Department of Transportation, by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and by Butler County, Kansas."

While fireworks are fun for all ages, there are some limitations on when fireworks can be discharged, as well as what kinds of fireworks are allowed. There are some variances on these permissions depending on where you live in Butler County as some cities have their own guidance on the usage of fireworks within their cities' limits.

Please contact your city's City Hall with questions or for more information about the usage of fireworks within that city's limits. For questions about discharging fireworks in unincorporated areas of Butler County please contact Butler County Emergency Communications at 316-322-4398.

Visit the Fireworks webpage for more information regarding firework use in the various areas in Butler County.

Have a fun and safe holiday!