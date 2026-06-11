Evergy Vegetation Control Notification
Butler County has been notified that Evergy has hired Progressive Solutions LLC to control vegetation in electrical transmission easements in Butler County.
Citizens with questions or concerns should contact Progressive Solutions LLC's Regional Assistant at 870-222-0060
Evergy website: https://www.evergy.com/
Progressive Solutions LLC website: https://progressivesolutions.net/
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