Driver's License - Early Closure

The Driver's License Office located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in El Dorado will close at 2 PM Tuesday, June 2nd, due to staffing. The office apologizes for the inconvenience.





The Driver's License Office will resume normal hours of 8 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 4:30 PM Wednesday, June 3rd.





Please contact the Butler County Treasurer's Office at 316-322-4210 with questions.



