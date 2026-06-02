Driver's License - Early Closure
The office apologizes for the inconvenience.
The Driver's License Office will resume normal hours of 8 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 4:30 PM Wednesday, June 3rd.
Please contact the Butler County Treasurer's Office at 316-322-4210 with questions.
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