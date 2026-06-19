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Berlin Barracks/ Agg Assault, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3004868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2026, at approximately 1222

INCIDENT LOCATION: 42 Union St

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Samantha Gray                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Eric Gross

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a citizen dispute in the area of 42 Union St, Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Samantha Gray (32) of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Samantha committed the above-mentioned offenses.

 

Samantha was placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin Barracks. She was ordered Held Without Bail by the Honorable Court. Samantha is ordered to appear in Washington County Criminal Division on June 22, 2026, at 1230 hours to answer to the above-mentioned offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22, 2026, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility      

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Berlin Barracks/ Agg Assault, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief

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