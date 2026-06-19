Berlin Barracks/ Agg Assault, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 19, 2026, at approximately 1222
INCIDENT LOCATION: 42 Union St
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Samantha Gray
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Eric Gross
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a citizen dispute in the area of 42 Union St, Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Samantha Gray (32) of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Samantha committed the above-mentioned offenses.
Samantha was placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin Barracks. She was ordered Held Without Bail by the Honorable Court. Samantha is ordered to appear in Washington County Criminal Division on June 22, 2026, at 1230 hours to answer to the above-mentioned offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 22, 2026, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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