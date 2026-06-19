Fatality crash SH8 near Deary, Idaho.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho – On June 19th, 2026, at approximately 4:44 a.m., a fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on SH8 near milepost 26.8 in Latah County, near Deary, Idaho.

An 86-year-old male, from Deary, Idaho, was driving a white Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on SH8 when the vehicle crossed left of center and traveled off the westbound side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a driveway entrance, became airborne, collided with a tree, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its roof down an embankment on private property. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

519/3363

Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho