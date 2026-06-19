Kids Day A Success At USCF

Family visiting took on a whole new meaning at the Utah State Correctional Facility recently.

Over two days and four sessions, incarcerated individuals with the highest privilege levels were allowed to hug, carry and play with their children during Kids Day.

“This event is so special,” said Trisha Reynolds, Intergenerational Program Director for the Reentry and Rehabilitation Division at the Utah Department of Corrections. “We have visitors who haven’t been able to (visit) in six months, or even longer than that, who show up for these special events.”

On this day, families colored on tablecloths designed for the activity. They also played games, chased bubbles, and made crafts. It could have been held at a neighborhood school. Or a community center. The only giveaway that it was prison were the matching outfits worn by one parent of each family.

Not only was it a unique opportunity for children of incarcerated parents to visit with their moms or dads in a more natural setting, it was also a rare chance for the parents to have constant contact with their kids.

“Their parents are able to snuggle with them, hold them, and cuddle them for the entire duration of the event,” noted Reynolds.

The “why” behind hosting the event is two-fold. The togetherness strengthens family bonds. It also acts as an incentive for inmates to keep up the good work.

“This event is really motivating to our incarcerated parents,” explained Reynolds. “They have to be at a certain privilege level and maintain really positive behavior to be able to attend an event like this.”

It appears to be working. Reynolds shared a message she received from one of the participants after one session.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude one more time for Kids Day,” the message read. “It means the world to my wife and kids, and it’s the free-est I’ve felt in 19 years.”