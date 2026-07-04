UDC Successfully Evacuates Incarcerated Individuals From San Juan County Jail Amid Babylon Wildfire

The Utah Department of Corrections successfully and safely relocated 76 incarcerated persons from the San Juan County Jail. This emergency evacuation was initiated as a precautionary measure as we monitor the movement of the Babylon Wildfire near Monticello, Utah. Ensuring the safety of the incarcerated population and supporting San Juan County during this natural disaster remained our top priority.

Under a carefully coordinated operational plan, transportation teams relocated 66 individuals to the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) and 10 individuals to the Sanpete County Jail. All incarcerated persons will be safely returned to San Juan County as soon as the situation stabilizes.

This successful operation would not have been possible without the swift coordination of our dedicated staff and community partners. We extend our deepest gratitude to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, Statewide Dispatch, and the Utah Highway Patrol. Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P) agents and UDC transportation staff worked seamlessly with local deputies to establish secure perimeters and ensure a safe, incident-free transport. Rigorous safety and search protocols were maintained throughout the process to guarantee secure housing upon arrival at the receiving facilities.

Understanding the Inmate Placement Program (IPP)

Following this evacuation, community members may wonder why state incarcerated individuals were housed at a county jail like San Juan. This placement is managed through the UDC’s Inmate Placement Program (IPP). The IPP was originally established in the late 1980s when the state prison system reached its maximum bed capacity. Because the state does not always have adequate space to house all inmates, the Department of Corrections contracts with county jails throughout Utah to safely accommodate a portion of the state’s incarcerated population. Currently, about 25 percent of state inmates are housed in county facilities.

Why We Partner with County Jails in Utah:

Preventing Overcrowding: Contracting with counties helps maintain safe staff-to-inmate ratios and alleviates capacity constraints within our primary state prisons.

Contracting with counties helps maintain safe staff-to-inmate ratios and alleviates capacity constraints within our primary state prisons. Cost Efficiency: Utilizing available beds in county jails saves taxpayers the substantial costs associated with constructing new, large-scale state prison facilities.

Utilizing available beds in county jails saves taxpayers the substantial costs associated with constructing new, large-scale state prison facilities. Community Proximity: The IPP may allow many incarcerated individuals to be housed closer to their families, hometowns, and community support systems, which is a vital component of successful reentry.

The IPP may allow many incarcerated individuals to be housed closer to their families, hometowns, and community support systems, which is a vital component of successful reentry. Expanded Programming: Many contracted county jails provide excellent local programming, including high school completion classes, substance use treatment, and vocational training that contribute to an individual’s rehabilitation.

UDC is incredibly thankful for the ongoing partnerships with county sheriffs across the state, whose collaboration not only helps manage our state’s incarcerated population but also proved essential during emergency operations like the Babylon Wildfire evacuation.

About the Utah Department of Corrections

The Utah Department of Corrections has nearly 2,700 employees and supervises over 16,000 individuals in the community and more than 6,500 incarcerated individuals. The mission of UDC is to ensure the safety of Utah communities while providing opportunities for individuals to improve their lives. Our strategic mission is to Work Together, Transform Lives, and Protect Communities.