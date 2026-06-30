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Second-Chance Career Fair Set For July 15

Struggling to find dedicated, hardworking talent in today’s market? Join the Utah Department of Corrections at the Second-Chance Career Fair and connect directly with a motivated, untapped workforce ready to make a difference.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 15 at the West Jordan BHTC Building, 8523 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan.

Engage with ready-to-work candidates who are eager to build careers, prove their loyalty, and bring a strong work ethic. Second-chance hires are statistically proven to have higher retention rates and exceptional dedication to their employers.

Also at the career fair, learn how businesses can capitalize on financial benefits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and the free Federal Bonding Program.

See this flyer for more details. Follow this link to register.

Play a direct role in reducing recidivism, transforming lives, and strengthening our local economy.

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Second-Chance Career Fair Set For July 15

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