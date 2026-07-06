Utah State Correctional Facility awarded highest-level accreditation for quality health care services

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and its Division of Correctional Health Services, has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in prisons.

Accreditation recognizes DHHS’ commitment to providing quality health services for the incarcerated population. Both of Utah’s correctional facilities, Utah State Correctional Facility and Central Utah Correctional Facility, are now nationally accredited.

“NCCHC accreditation is a milestone that validates our commitment to excellence in correctional healthcare,” said Dr. Marcus Wisner, Director of Correctional Health Services for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. “It reflects our team’s unified vision and dedication to providing ethical, comprehensive care that meets rigorous national standards while setting a new benchmark for our future.”

To earn NCCHC accreditation, USCF underwent rigorous reviews after moving into the new Salt Lake City facility. During the assessment, a team of experienced physicians and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with prison-specific standards in several areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues.

“Earning accreditation is a massive undertaking, especially alongside a move to the new Salt Lake City facility. I am deeply proud of the Correctional Health Services team’s hard work,” said DHHS Commissioner Tracy Gruber. “This milestone is more than just an award — it represents our ongoing commitment to a high standard of medical and mental health care for the individuals entrusted to our correctional facilities.”

For 45 years, NCCHC’s high standards have provided guidance to help correctional health professionals and administrators improve the health of their incarcerated populations and the communities to which they return, increase efficiency of health services delivery, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and reduce the risk of adverse legal judgments. The consensus-based standards are developed in consultation with national experts in correctional health care, mental health, law, and corrections.