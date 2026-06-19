Goode encourages residents impacted by storms apply for assistance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 19, 2026) — State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) is encouraging Wabash Valley residents impacted by the recent severe weather to apply for assistance.

On Friday, June 19, Gov. Mike Braun declared a state of emergency in 63 Indiana counties, including Clay and Vigo counties.

"The recent severe weather has impacted Hoosiers across Indiana, including many residents of the Wabash Valley," Goode said. "I encourage anyone who has been affected by the severe weather to apply for assistance through the State Disaster Relief Fund."

The State Disaster Relief Fund can provide eligible recipients with financial assistance to help with a variety of needs after a disaster.

During the 2024 legislative session, Goode supported Senate Enrolled Act 190, which increased the amount of money eligible recipients could receive from the fund to $25,000.

"Hoosiers have always come together in times like this, and I will continue to work with state and local officials to ensure resources get to those in need," Goode said. "In the days and weeks ahead, I will continue to pray for those impacted and ask all Wabash Valley residents to help your neighbors."

Goode encourages residents of Senate District 38 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Goode can be reached by filling out a "Contact Me" form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Goode or by phone at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) represents Senate District 38, which

includes Vigo and Clay counties and a portion of Sullivan County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221