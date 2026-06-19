Alachua County Launches New Community Hub

​​As part of a continuous effort to provide new and innovative ways to communicate with residents, Alachua County announces the launch of its Community Hub. This online resource is designed to encourage residents to stay informed and engaged with important county initiatives, projects, and services.

Visit the Community Hub.

The Hub serves as an easy-to-navigate landing page that leads to microsites that provide information on a wide range of topics, including transportation, animal services, economic development, the county’s budget, public safety, environmental protection, food access, career opportunities, and more. The site will be regularly updated with new microsites highlighting other projects and services.

Modeled after the county’s Strategic Guide, the site organizes information into clear, user-friendly sections that explain complex topics. Residents can review timelines, images, project details, helpful links and other resources.

“This platform is designed to increase transparency and improve community engagement by giving residents a convenient place to access information and follow projects,” said Andrew Caplan, the county’s public information officer.

Residents can also subscribe to specific microsites to receive updates and notifications as new information is added.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

