Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,503 in the last 365 days.

Alachua County Launches New Community Hub

​​As part of a continuous effort to provide new and innovative ways to communicate with residents, Alachua County announces the launch of its Community Hub. This online resource is designed to encourage residents to stay informed and engaged with important county initiatives, projects, and services.

Visit the Community Hub.

The Hub serves as an easy-to-navigate landing page that leads to microsites that provide information on a wide range of topics, including transportation, animal services, economic development, the county’s budget, public safety, environmental protection, food access, career opportunities, and more. The site will be regularly updated with new microsites highlighting other projects and services.

Modeled after the county’s Strategic Guide, the site organizes information into clear, user-friendly sections that explain complex topics. Residents can review timelines, images, project details, helpful links and other resources.

“This platform is designed to increase transparency and improve community engagement by giving residents a convenient place to access information and follow projects,” said Andrew Caplan, the county’s public information officer.

Residents can also subscribe to specific microsites to receive updates and notifications as new information is added.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alachua County Launches New Community Hub

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.