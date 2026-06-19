Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code takes effect July 1

PRESS RELEASE

June 19, 2026

The Garfield County Board of Commissioners adopts the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code (CWRC) on July 1, 2026. All building permits submitted after that date are required to comply with the new code.

Garfield County has developed a CWRC web page as a resource for homeowners and builders to find information. Key changes in building code specifications apply to both commercial and residential projects, including roofing and reroofing permits, siding requirements, and ignition-resistant fencing.

Exemption 10 in the state code that exempted parcels 35 acres and larger from the regulations has been amended out in Garfield County.

Fire intensity classification rating zones are available online along with information on what each zone requires under the CWRC. Local fire agencies have assisted in adoption of the code and have been very helpful throughout this process.

Independent nonprofit research group Headwaters Economics conducted a study on the costs of building wildfire-resistant homes in California and concluded that it only increases construction costs by 2 to 3 percent. This study is an example of costs in California and may not accurately portray costs in and around the Colorado River and Roaring Fork valleys.

“Researchers examined the costs for a representative single-family home (a one-story, 1,750-square-foot home in a Southern California setting, such as Altadena, CA, with an estimated construction cost of $500,000), according to the requirements of three existing standards,” the analysis stated. “For all three standards, the analysis found that the costs for wildfire-resistant construction do not significantly increase overall building costs.”

A small increase in construction costs can help to protect your family and home in the case of a devastating wildfire. Many homes that have made these improvements have been able to withstand wildfires.

“Wildfire risk is a real concern on the Western Slope and by adopting the state-mandated Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code, Garfield County is taking a proactive, responsible step to reduce risk, support safer development, and protect the people and places we value,” said Garfield County Chief Building Official John Plano.