Dee Pat’s Awsomotive Deploys High-Tech Wheel Alignment System to Fight Suffolk County’s Pothole Problems

Hunter Scissor Life for Wheel Alignments

One of Long Island’s Most Advanced Auto Repair Shops in Selden Leverages Technology for Safer Wheel Alignment Services

By utilizing our Hunter Scissor Lift and WinAlign® technology, we provide a digital diagnostic of the car’s wheel geometry that is more accurate than traditional methods.” — Jeff Boeckel

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following one of the harshest winters in recent memory and a state mandate to repair over 175,000 potholes across New York, Dee Pat’s Awsomotive has today announced the availability of its Hunter Scissor Alignment Lift with the WinAlignComputerized Console. This advanced system enables faster, more accurate wheel alignment services, helping keep drivers safe. This is the only auto shop in the region with a Hunter Scissor Alignment lift.Long Island recently received $60 million in state funding to fix its potholes, but for drivers, the damage is already done. Every pothole can cause immediate damage to a car’s alignment, leading to premature tire failure and compromised safety features.“Wheel alignment is one of the most crucial safety and maintenance services for a modern car, Owner Jeff Boeckel said. “By utilizing our Hunter Scissor Lift and WinAligntechnology, we provide a digital diagnostic of the car’s wheel geometry that is more accurate than traditional methods. It’s not just about a straight steering wheel. It’s about restoring digital safety systems, like lane assist, that modern cars rely on.”THE TECH BEHIND DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVE WHEEL ALIGNMENTSThe Hunter Scissor Lift system is a level platform that ensures precise measurements, while the WinAlignconsole serves as the digital heart. It compares a vehicle’s current state against a database of factory alignment specifications. Benefits for Long Island drivers include:• Protection for Electric Vehicles (EVs): With an increase in electric vehicles on the roads in Suffolk County, precision wheel alignment is critical. EVs are heavier, and their tires wear faster. Misaligned wheels from uneven roads can lead to costly tire replacements sooner than expected.• ADAS Recalibration: Modern vehicles equipped with Lane Assist and Emergency Braking require perfect alignment for their cameras and sensors to function properly. Digital alignment at Dee Pat’s Awsomotive ensures the car meets factory specifications.• Documented Transparency: Customers receive a detailed printout of their vehicle’s alignment before and after the service, providing proof of repair for insurance and personal records.Dee Pat’s Awsomotive is offering its digital wheel alignment service to all Suffolk County residents to ensure that their vehicles are safe after a long winter of driving over bumps and potholes. May is the best time to get a wheel alignment as the 2026 paving season begins.THE HUNTER SCISSOR LIFE SYSTEM IS IDEAL FOR LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE CARSIn addition to providing the most accurate wheel alignment services, the Hunter scissor lift system is a better option for low-profile performance cars and luxury cars.• The Hunter Scissor Alignment Lift is a true zero-degree drive-on angle lift system.• It is the safest lift for lowered suspensions and performance vehicles.• There is no incline to navigate. No ramps, no scraping, just smooth access.Customers worried about their cars being damaged by older drive-on lift systems will feel peace of mind when visiting Dee Pat’s Awsomotive.HOW DO LONG ISLAND'S WINTER POTHOLES DAMAGE WHEEL ALIGNMENT?By March each year, there are thousands of potholes across Suffolk County’s roads. The suspension absorbs some of the impact, but it can’t accept sudden jolts of energy caused by potholes. A pothole can move wheels out of alignment indefinitely, until they are realigned at an auto shop.Poor alignment leads to uneven tread wear, pulling to one side, imprecise steering response, and malfunctions in driver aid systems.The advanced Hunter wheel alignment system at Dee Pat’s Awsomotive makes alignment services faster and more accurate.ABOUT DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVEDee Pat’s Awsomotive is one of the top-rated independent auto repair shops in Suffolk County, New York. Located in Selden, it is a convenient choice for drivers in the area and from nearby towns and villages, including Mt. Sinai, Stony Brook, Farmingville, Coram, and Centereach. The auto repair shop offers an extensive range of services from general maintenance to specialized repairs and modifications. They have over 300 5-Star Google Reviews

Hunter Alignment Rack: Precision at Its Best!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.