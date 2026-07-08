Dee Pat’s Awsomotive Expands Hours with New Monday Availability for Auto Repairs in Selden, NY

Dee Pats Awsomotive Auto Repair Shop in Selden, NY

Long Island’s Premier Independent Auto Repair Shop Adds Monday Hours for Better Flexibility As Summer Peaks

Whether it’s a tire that’s losing air, grinding brakes, or a car air conditioner that has given up in the heat, none of these problems get better by waiting. Now our extended business hours help.” — Jeff Boeckel

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dee Pat’s Awsomotive, one of Suffolk County’s best-rated independent auto repair shops, has announced expanded business hours, now opening Mondays from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The new hours give Long Island drivers an additional day to get service for weekend breakdowns and a full range of automotive repairs.The added availability comes as summer travel and soaring temperatures place extra demand on vehicles. Long weekend road trips wear tires, brakes, and cooling systems, while summer stop-and-go traffic adds strain engines, batteries, and charging systems. Instead of scrambling for midweek time slots, customers can now book Monday appointments at their convenience.“We’ve seen growth across the board in demand for mechanical and electrical auto repairs, especially as the season puts more demand on vehicles. When a customer calls or books online on a Saturday afternoon, they would be left driving on a problem for two or three extra days,” said Jeff Boeckel, owner and head technician at Dee Pat’s Awsomotive. “Whether it’s a tire that’s losing air, grinding brakes, or a car air conditioner that has given up in the heat, none of these problems get better by waiting. Extending our business hours to include Monday means we can get more people in and taken care of.”Dee Pat’s Awsomotive is now open six days a week from Monday to Saturday, keeping auto repairs convenient for drivers in Selden and nearby areas.A FULL-SERVICE AUTO REPAIR SHOP FOR COMMON SUMMER CAR TROUBLESDee Pat’s Awsomotive offers complete automotive repair and maintenance services for all makes and models.Summer’s heat and humidity can cause engine overheating, battery failures, tire blowouts, air conditioning issues, and engine strain. Regular maintenance and tune-ups, offered by Dee Pat’s Awsomotive, can prevent most problems.• Cooling Systems: High temperatures put extra stress on engines, increasing the risk of overheating. Jeff Boeckel and his team recommend checking coolant levels regularly and watching out for brightly colored fluid leaks that could indicate problems.• Battery and Electrical Service: Hot weather accelerates battery degradation. Slow cranking, weak headlights, and intermittent electrical issues can suggest it’s time for a battery and charging system inspection.• Tire Services: Tire issues are extremely common in summer. The ambient heat causes tires to expand. Road heat deforms tires and can wear the tread faster. Dee Pat’s Awsomotive offers tire inspection and replacement from its Selden location.• Automotive Air Conditioning Repair: Air conditioning failures are more common in summer as units start working overtime to keep cabin temperatures comfortable in 90°F heat. Drivers who find their cars blowing hot or warm air can book AC recharging and repairs.• Maintenance and Tune-Ups: Engine and fuel system strain are more noticeable in summer, with problems like fuel vaporization affecting performance. Regular oil changes, fuel system service, and general tune-ups can help maintain optimal engine function in summer.With diagnostic and repair services now also available every Monday, drivers in the Selden, NY (11784) area have more flexibility to choose a time slot and visit an ASE-certified mechanic.A COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND FINANCING FOR SUMMER AUTO REPAIRSCustomers of Dee Pat’s Awsomotive are covered by a 36-Month / 36,000-Mile TechNet Nationwide Warranty for repair services, eliminating the anxiety of long-distance summer road travel. The business also accepts warranty and service plan repairs from third parties, including CarShield, Endurance, Assurant, and CarMax.Flexible financing is available for emergency summer auto repairs through Synchrony Financing . They also have an extensive FAQ section on their website that answers the most common questions about car repairs in Suffolk County, NY.ABOUT DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVEDee Pat’s Awsomotive is one of the longest-serving and highest-rated independent auto repair shops in Suffolk County, New York. Led by Jeff Boeckel, an ASE Class A Master Technician with over 25 years of experience, the shop is the convenient choice for auto repairs in Selden and surrounding areas like Coram, Stony Brook, Farmingville, Centereach, and Mt. Sinai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.