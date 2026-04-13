Dee Pat’s Awsomotive in Selden, NY Extends TechNet Nationwide Repair Warranty to Three Years

Jeff Boeckel - Owner of Dee Pats Awsomotive

Dee Pat’s Awsomotive, extension of its TechNet nationwide limited repair warranty from two years to three years (36 months) or 36,000 miles,

In our decades of experience, we have seen vehicles evolve in complexity. Offering a 3-Year TechNet Warranty makes sense for today’s cars and trucks and for the competitive auto repair industry.” — Jeff Boeckel

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dee Pat’s Awsomotive, a leading auto repair and maintenance shop in Selden, NY, today announced the extension of its TechNet nationwide limited repair warranty from two years to three years (36 months) or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This extension applies to all non-OEM parts and covered services and is offered through the TechNet Professional Nationwide Warranty network.KEY TAKEAWAYS: SYSTEMS COVERED BY DEE PAT’S AWSOMOTIVE 36 MONTH WARRANTYThe 36 Month Warranty offered by Dee Pat’s Awsomotive covers an extensive range of vehicle systems. Owner and ASE Class A Master Technician Jeff Boeckel said in a statement that “In our decades of experience, we have seen vehicles evolve in complexity and performance. Offering a 3-Year TechNet Warranty makes sense for today’s complicated cars and trucks, and the competitive auto repair industry.”In addition to traditional systems like climate control and engine management, vehicles now commonly have Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and complex onboard computers.The 36-Month TechNet Warranty reflects this increased complexity by covering parts for:• Air Conditioning and Heating.• ADAS Calibration and Repair.• Brake, Clutch, and Electrical.• Emission Control.• Electronic Engine Management and Onboard Computer Systems.• Exhaust, Fuel, and Ignition.• Starting and Charging.• Steering and Suspension (Wheel bearings, CV, Joints, Half-Shafts, Driveshafts).• Hybrid Drive and 12-Volt Batteries.All non-OEM parts replaced in the service or repair of these systems are covered by the warranty.ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE REIMBURSEMENTIn addition to parts coverage, the warranty includes a Maximum Reimbursement of $150 for eligible incidents each year. Customers covered by the warranty can contact a roadside assistance provider of their choice and claim reimbursement for:• Towing.• Battery Jump Starts.• Emergency Fuel Delivery.• Lock Out Assistance.• Flat Tire Assistance.Covered individuals can claim a reimbursement within 60 days of disablement by providing a receipt and repair invoice when submitting a TechNet claim form. This coverage offsets the stress and financial hit of a potential breakdown, especially one requiring a tow to Dee Pat’s Awsomotive in Selden.TRIP INTERRUPTION REIMBURSEMENTReimbursement for Trip Interruption is included in Dee Pat’s Awsomotive 36-Month Warranty. If a vacation or personal trip is interrupted due to the failure of a covered repair, and the Warranty Holder is more than 100 miles from home, they may qualify for eligible meals and lodging expenses. This is limited to one claim per year, up to a total of $250. This adds significant value to the warranty and reflects the Nationwide nature of the TechNet Professional Warranty.**Suffolk County Auto Repair Warranty FAQ **Question: Where is The Dee Pat’s Awsomotive 3-Year Warranty Honored?Answer: As a TechNet Professional Nationwide Warranty provider servicing Selden, NY, Centereach, NY, Stony Brook, NY, Mount Sinai, NY, Coram, NY, and Farmingville, NY, you can call Dee Pat Awsomotive for an appointment or have your car towed to our shop in Selden. You can also bring your car in without an appointment. Drive-ins are always welcome at Dee Pat’s. In cases where only a non-participating Service Center is available, Warranty Holders can claim reimbursement within 60 days of the repair.Question: Is Warranty Coverage Automatically Applied at Dee Pat’s Awsomotive?Answer: Yes, coverage for repairs provided by Dee Pat’s Awsomotive is processed on-site with no out-of-pocket payment (subject to approval). The same applies to other participating TechNet Service Center locations. When a TechNet Service Center is not reasonably available, Warranty Holders pay out of pocket before submitting a reimbursement claim.About Dee Pat’s AwsomotiveDee Pat’s Awsomotive is one of the highest-rated independent auto repair shops in Suffolk County, New York, with 289+ 5 Star Google Reviews . Based in Selden, it is a preferred choice for local drivers and those from nearby towns and villages, including Stony Brook, Centereach, Mt. Sinai, Farmingville, and Coram. The shop offers an extensive range of auto services, ranging from aftermarket additions to general maintenance and repair, computer diagnostics, complex electronic system repair, and major engine overhauls.ContactDee Pat’s AwsomotivePhone: 631-698-1058Address: 900 Middle Country Rd, Selden, NY 11784Web: https://www.deepatawsomotive.com/

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