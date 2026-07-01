Relevantz Expands into Toronto, Deepening Its Presence Across Canada

Relevantz opens Toronto office and appoints a new Sales Director to accelerate growth and support AI-driven transformation across Canada.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relevantz Technology Services Canada, Inc ., a leading software services company, is continuing to expand its Canadian operations with the opening of a new Toronto office.As organizations across Canada accelerate their AI and digital transformation initiatives, Relevantz is deepening its presence across the country — having recently opened an office in Kanata, Canada’s largest technology park, and now expanding further with a new Toronto location. To support that growth, the company has also named Niko Sundrica as Sales Director.Sundrica brings more than a decade of enterprise technology sales experience across managed services, software, and professional services in the Canadian market. Most recently, he served as Director of Canadian and U.S. State, Local, and Education markets at Casepoint, where he led regional growth efforts."Toronto gives us a presence in Canada's largest financial and technology market, and the demand we're seeing across the country made it the right time to move," said Peter Stanislas, VP of Business Development and Operations, Relevantz Canada. "Bringing Niko on board at the same time, with his consultative approach and deep market knowledge, means we have the right person to help us grow."About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.From our Ottawa office and beyond, Relevantz delivers technology solutions that drive real business value for Canadian enterprises and ISVs. For over 28 years, we’ve gone beyond meeting specifications—infusing every project with innovative ideas and perspectives.With software engineering teams across four global offices, Relevantz supports customers in finance, healthcare, media, and other industries through a cohesive portfolio of services, including:Data Engineering – Unlocking value from structured and unstructured data to drive insight and innovation.GenAI Engineering – Integrating generative AI into practical, scalable applications using platforms such as Agentforce.Cloud Engineering – Enabling agile transformation and resilient infrastructure across AWS, GCP, and other cloud environments.With an engineering-first approach and a commitment to solving real business problems, Relevantz continues to help organizations accelerate their digital outcomes.Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.

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