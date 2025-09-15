Relevantz Welcomes Amy Yee as Chief Digital Officer

Meet Amy Yee – Driving Digital Innovation as Relevantz’s New CDO!

Amy Yee joins Relevantz as Chief Digital Officer to lead AI, cloud, and data-driven transformation across Canadian markets.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relevantz Technology Services Canada, Inc ., a leading software services company in Ottawa, Canada, has announced the appointment of Amy Yee as Chief Digital Officer. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Relevantz accelerates its growth to meet the evolving digital priorities of Canadian markets.In this new role, Yee will help shape Relevantz’s digital strategy, working closely with clients to drive transformation through AI, cloud, and data-driven innovation.“I believe transformation is most powerful when it connects strategy to results people can trust,” said Yee. “Relevantz has built that reputation, and I look forward to helping organizations turn ambition into action in ways that strengthen both performance and future readiness.”Amy Yee is an internationally recognized change leader known for aligning people, technology, and strategy to deliver lasting transformation. In previous C-suite roles she has had full enterprise accountability for digital and technology operations—including oversight of CIO, CTO, and CISO functions—giving her a deep understanding of how to connect strategy with operational execution at scale. With over 25 years of experience as a board member and as part of executive teams, her expertise spans product innovation, cybersecurity, AI adoption, and enterprise modernization. She is also the host of Wired for Change, a podcast that spotlights global leaders and empowers teams and communities to navigate the realities of transformation—particularly in critical sectors including healthcare, government, and defence.In addition to her fractional leadership role at Relevantz, Yee serves as Chief Digital Transformation Officer at C3SA, and she sits on the board of Kemptville District Hospital in Ontario and the advisory board for Systems and Computer Engineering at Carleton University. She has been recognized internationally as a Top 100 Healthcare Leader (2019) and as a Top Forty Under 40 business leader (2015)."Amy brings a powerful blend of strategic insight and hands-on transformation experience,” said Peter Stanislas, VP of Business Development and Operations at Relevantz Canada. “Her deep understanding of the Canadian market and her ability to connect digital strategy with customer value will be a game-changer for Relevantz.”Dominic Savio, CEO and Co-Founder of Relevantz, added: “Amy’s leadership and global perspective on transformation make her the ideal partner as we scale both in Canada and beyond.”Yee’s appointment marks a key milestone in Relevantz’s continued commitment to innovation, client success, and market expansion in Canada.About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.From our Ottawa office and beyond, Relevantz delivers technology solutions that drive real business value for Canadian enterprises and ISVs. For over 28 years, we’ve gone beyond meeting specifications—infusing every project with innovative ideas and perspectives.With 1300+ software engineers across 4 global offices, we serve customers in finance, healthcare, media, and more, using technology as a means to solve business problems. Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.