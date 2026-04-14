Relevantz Strengthens Ottawa Presence with Move into Kanata

Relevantz Kanata Office

Relevantz strengthens its Ottawa operations with a move into Kanata, bringing its teams closer to the region’s innovation and business community.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relevantz Technology Services Canada, Inc ., a leading software services company in Ottawa, has expanded its local footprint with a move into Kanata, the region’s technology hub, building on its long‑standing presence in Ottawa.The move represents a strategic step for Relevantz, placing the company closer to the businesses and organizations it supports across the region. Relevantz works with organizations to advance digital transformation, modernize enterprise systems, and harness artificial intelligence to drive meaningful business outcomes.Through this expanded presence, including its membership in the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA), the company remains actively engaged in the region’s business and innovation community.“Kanata has long been at the centre of technology and innovation in Ottawa,” said Peter Stanislas, Vice President, Business Development & Business Operations. “Strengthening our presence here allows us to work even more closely with local organizations, partners, and the broader technology community.”This expansion into Kanata reflects Relevantz’s continued growth and reinforces its focus on building long‑term partnerships across the Ottawa region.About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.From our Ottawa office and beyond, Relevantz delivers technology solutions that drive real business value for Canadian enterprises and ISVs. For over 28 years, we’ve gone beyond meeting specifications—infusing every project with innovative ideas and perspectives.With software engineering teams across four global offices, Relevantz supports customers in finance, healthcare, media, and other industries through a cohesive portfolio of services, including:1. Data Engineering – Unlocking value from structured and unstructured data to drive insight and innovation.2. GenAI Engineering – Integrating generative AI into practical, scalable applications using platforms such as Agentforce.3. Cloud Engineering – Enabling agile transformation and resilient infrastructure across AWS, GCP, and other cloud environments.With an engineering-first approach and a commitment to solving real business problems, Relevantz continues to help organizations accelerate their digital outcomes.Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.

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