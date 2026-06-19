OMEGA X Makes a Comeback with their 4th Mini Album, UNCAPPED

Photo Credit: IPQ Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMEGA X returns with their 4th mini album, UNCAPPED , with members JAEHAN, YECHAN, XEN, KEVIN, SEBIN, JEHYUN, and HWICHAN in collaboration with Kooky . UNCAPPED is a special album for both OMEGA X and their fans, FOR X, as the fans were involved in the creative process from selecting the title track to deciding the unit group composition for tracks “Close to me” and “Cork.” JAEHAN, YECHAN, and XEN contributed heavily as lyricists and composers across the mini album, with JAEHAN and YECHAN on all five tracks and XEN on three. Through UNCAPPED, OMEGA X expresses the group’s free and explosive energy that nothing can hold back.“Hello, this is Jaehan of OMEGA X. First of all, I would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have been waiting for OMEGA X’s new album. During our hiatus of more than two years, we also longed to return and greet you with new music. As much as you waited for us, we wanted to bring you even better songs, and we poured that sincerity into this album. I believe music has the power to be a source of strength for some people and comfort for others. This album reflects the stories and emotions we wanted to share, and I hope many listeners will be able to connect with it and find something meaningful in it. Please show lots of love and support for OMEGA X’s new album, UNCAPPED.” - JAEHAN, leader of OMEGA XUNCAPPED opens with “Day Zero,” a UK garage-based track that reframes the act of starting again from zero with excitement rather than as a loss. Next is the title track, “Uncapped,” which expresses the explosive sensation of finally breaking free from suppression. The third track, “Close to me,” is a unit track written, produced, and performed by JAEHAN, XEN, and YECHAN that sings about accepting and embracing each other’s differences. The fourth track of the album, “Cork,” is another unit track from HWICHAN, SEBIN, KEVIN, and JEHYUN that uses the imagery of a well-aged wine finally uncorked to depict their mature self pouring out into the world. The album closes with “Life Detox,” an alternative pop track that shares a message that the idea of a perfect detox is a myth and expresses the freedom and liberation when one eases up and lets things pass.“Making a comeback as OMEGA X after such a long time feels especially meaningful to me. For this album, we tried to naturally incorporate the growth, experiences, and efforts we’ve accumulated over the years. I hope listeners can see those changes in a positive light and feel how much we’ve evolved through our music.” - YECHAN, maknae (youngest) member of OMEGA XBesides the release of UNCAPPED, OMEGA X recently held on a fan meeting event, OMEGA X JAPAN FAN LIVE EVENT Episode 1 "STAY, OMEGA X," their first-ever live fan event in Japan, held May 29–31 in Tokyo and June 5–7 in Osaka. FOR X can also look forward to more exciting news for the group in the coming months.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is currently a 10-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

OMEGA X (오메가엑스) | ‘UNCAPPED’ Official M/V

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