Gen Z Icon, izna, Announces Their First Concert Tour, '2026 izna Concert Tour: WHO DAT GIRL?'

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

Kicking Off in Seoul on September 19, Followed by Multiple Stops including Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur

in Japan in January 2026 to sold-out crowds, following their sold-out fan concert in Korea in November 2025.In addition to their upcoming tour, izna will take the stage at KCON LA 2026 in August, and also make their official Japanese debut on September 2, with their first Japanese mini album, HANDLE WITH CARE. These milestones will further cement the group’s place on the global stage.More information about 2026 izna Concert Tour: WHO DAT GIRL?, including ticketing details, will be available on izna’s official social media channels.About iznaizna is a global K-POP girl group — MAI, BANG JEE MIN, KOKO, RYU SA RANG, CHOI JUNG EUN, and JEONG SAE BI — formed through Mnet’s global K-POP girl group debut project I-LAND 2 and chosen by fans across more than 217 regions and countries. The group’s name stands for “anytime, anywhere, anything is na,” with na meaning “me” in Korean. Since debuting on November 25, 2024 with an album produced by TEDDY, izna has established itself as one of K-pop's most globally connected new-generation acts. In January 2026, the group wrapped their first Japan fan concert Not Just Pretty, to sold-out crowds, following their sold-out fan concert in Korea in November 2025 — a reflection of their growing global fanbase. izna also surpassed 400 million cumulative streams on YouTube Music in April 2026, with “SIGN” crossing 100 million. izna’s official YouTube channel has also surpassed 500 million views, with roughly 230 million of those coming from the music videos “SIGN,” “BEEP,” and “Mamma Mia.” NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAKEONE’s K-pop girl group izna has announced their first-ever Concert Tour, 2026 izna Concert Tour: WHO DAT GIRL?, kicking off in Seoul on September 19 and running for about three months with multiple stops including Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. The tour underscores izna’s growing global presence, bringing the group face-to-face with fans around the world.The announcement caps what has already been a banner year for this standout group, coming shortly after the group entered in a strategic partnership with REPUBLIC Collective and the release of their third mini album, SET THE TEMPO. The group made their intentions of their global expansion with the release of SET THE TEMPO, and now fans can look forward to the fruit of their efforts through the upcoming tour.The members of izna are very excited to greet not only their fans in Korea but also more fans around the world for the first time ever. On this tour, izna will showcase their signature charm and energy through captivating performances that highlight their presence on stage. Fans can look forward to a variety of never-before-seen performances.izna has already built momentum on various stages, including izna 1st FAN-CON

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.