OMEGA X to Kick Off a 23-city U.S. Tour, NO LIMIT, this August

Photo Credit: IPQ

Members JAEHAN, YECHAN, XEN, KEVIN, SEBIN, JEHYUN, and HWICHAN Look Forward to Performing Project Album, UNCAPPED, along with a New Single

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMEGA X will soon head back to the U.S. for their upcoming tour NO LIMIT, the group’s third U.S. tour. Recently, seven members of OMEGA X (JAEHAN, YECHAN, XEN, KEVIN, SEBIN, JEHYUN, and HWICHAN) released a project album, UNCAPPED, and it’s with this album that these members will be performing on tour. They will visit 23 cities across the country, and it will kick off in Miami, Florida on August 13th and conclude in Seattle, Washington on September 18th.“We’re so happy that we can meet our For X in America again!! Hope all of us can make ourselves uncapped during this tour!” - Yechan, member of OMEGA XNO LIMIT Tour ScheduleAugust 13: Miami, FL | Miami Theater CenterAugust 14: Orlando, FL | The AbbeyAugust 16: Atlanta, GA | Ray Charles Performing Arts CenterAugust 17: Charlotte, NC | Blackbox TheaterAugust 19: Washington, D.C. | Karma Live Music VenueAugust 20: Philadelphia, PA | Temple Performing Arts CenterAugust 22: New York City, NY | Queens TheatreAugust 23: Boston, MA | Calderwood PavilionAugust 25: Columbus, OH | The King of ClubsAugust 26: Detroit, MI | Garden TheaterAugust 28: Louisville, KY | Bourbon HallAugust 29: Nashville, TN | Riverside RevivalAugust 31: Indianapolis, IN | Basile Theatre Historic AthenaeumSeptember 1: Chicago, IL | Beverly Arts CenterSeptember 3: Minneapolis, MN | The Music Box TheatreSeptember 5: Kansas City, MO | Gem TheaterSeptember 7: Dallas, TX | Gilley’sSeptember 8: San Antonio, TX | The Rock BoxSeptember 10: Phoenix, AZ | Herberger Theater CenterSeptember 12: Los Angeles, CA | Palace TheatreSeptember 14: San Jose, CA | Montgomery TheaterSeptember 16: Portland, OR | Lincoln Performance HallSeptember 18: Seattle, WA | Edmonds Center For the ArtsFor this tour, these seven members of OMEGA X hope to connect even further with their fans, FOR X, through various events such as Hi Touch, sound check, group photos with fans, and fan sign. This is also their first tour since releasing their fourth mini album, UNCAPPED, in June, which featured FOR X’s active participation in the creative process from selecting the title track to deciding the unit group composition for B-side tracks, “Cork” and “Close to me.” Ahead of the U.S. tour, the members are planning to release a new digital single and present its live performance for the first time during the tour. Tickets for the NO LIMIT tour in the U.S. are now available for purchase on Leo Presents' website , with more detailed information about different fan events.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is currently a 10-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.