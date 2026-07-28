OMEGA X to Kick Off a 23-city U.S. Tour, NO LIMIT, this August
Members JAEHAN, YECHAN, XEN, KEVIN, SEBIN, JEHYUN, and HWICHAN Look Forward to Performing Project Album, UNCAPPED, along with a New SingleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMEGA X will soon head back to the U.S. for their upcoming tour NO LIMIT, the group’s third U.S. tour. Recently, seven members of OMEGA X (JAEHAN, YECHAN, XEN, KEVIN, SEBIN, JEHYUN, and HWICHAN) released a project album, UNCAPPED, and it’s with this album that these members will be performing on tour. They will visit 23 cities across the country, and it will kick off in Miami, Florida on August 13th and conclude in Seattle, Washington on September 18th.
“We’re so happy that we can meet our For X in America again!! Hope all of us can make ourselves uncapped during this tour!” - Yechan, member of OMEGA X
NO LIMIT Tour Schedule
August 13: Miami, FL | Miami Theater Center
August 14: Orlando, FL | The Abbey
August 16: Atlanta, GA | Ray Charles Performing Arts Center
August 17: Charlotte, NC | Blackbox Theater
August 19: Washington, D.C. | Karma Live Music Venue
August 20: Philadelphia, PA | Temple Performing Arts Center
August 22: New York City, NY | Queens Theatre
August 23: Boston, MA | Calderwood Pavilion
August 25: Columbus, OH | The King of Clubs
August 26: Detroit, MI | Garden Theater
August 28: Louisville, KY | Bourbon Hall
August 29: Nashville, TN | Riverside Revival
August 31: Indianapolis, IN | Basile Theatre Historic Athenaeum
September 1: Chicago, IL | Beverly Arts Center
September 3: Minneapolis, MN | The Music Box Theatre
September 5: Kansas City, MO | Gem Theater
September 7: Dallas, TX | Gilley’s
September 8: San Antonio, TX | The Rock Box
September 10: Phoenix, AZ | Herberger Theater Center
September 12: Los Angeles, CA | Palace Theatre
September 14: San Jose, CA | Montgomery Theater
September 16: Portland, OR | Lincoln Performance Hall
September 18: Seattle, WA | Edmonds Center For the Arts
For this tour, these seven members of OMEGA X hope to connect even further with their fans, FOR X, through various events such as Hi Touch, sound check, group photos with fans, and fan sign. This is also their first tour since releasing their fourth mini album, UNCAPPED, in June, which featured FOR X’s active participation in the creative process from selecting the title track to deciding the unit group composition for B-side tracks, “Cork” and “Close to me.” Ahead of the U.S. tour, the members are planning to release a new digital single and present its live performance for the first time during the tour. Tickets for the NO LIMIT tour in the U.S. are now available for purchase on Leo Presents' website, with more detailed information about different fan events.
ABOUT OMEGA X
OMEGA X is currently a 10-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.
All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.
Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
omegax@helixpublicity.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.