Catch The Young Announces Their First Latin America Tour, CATCH THE YOUNG LIVE EVOLVE

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean alternative pop-rock band Catch The Young will embark on their first-ever Latin America tour, CATCH THE YOUNG LIVE EVOLVE : LATAM TOUR 2026, this September. The band will be kicking off the tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina (The Roxy) on September 9th, then visit Santiago, Chile (Theatre Cousiño) on September 10th, Puerto Rico (venue to be announced later) on September 13th, and Mexico City, Mexico (Foro 1896) on September 15th. They also hinted that more stops could be added through their tour announcement poster.“I believe music has the power to connect people’s hearts beyond language. Through this Latin America tour, I hope we can share Catch The Young’s music and our sincerity with even more people.” - Jungmo, Member of Catch The YoungThe tour’s title, CATCH THE YOUNG LIVE EVOLVE, is an extension of their first full-length album, EVOLVE, released earlier this year, as well as the band’s solo concert, LIVE EVOLVE, held in Seoul on March 29th. Ahead of this tour, Catch The Young will participate in the Toronto Korean Festival , the annual event held at Mel Lastman Square in North Toronto, from August 21st to August 23rd. Catch The Young’s festival performance in Toronto will mark their first time performing in a Western country since their debut, and now with a Latin America tour scheduled for this fall, the band hopes to visit and connect with more international fans around the world.“From the moment I first heard about our Latin America tour, I was incredibly excited and honored. I sincerely want to thank all of our fans in Latin America for inviting us and waiting for us despite the distance. Just thinking about making eye contact with you on stage and sharing those moments together through music already fills me with excitement. We’re working hard to prepare performances that live up to all your love and support, so we hope you’ll look forward to it and continue cheering us on. We’ll see you in Latin America soon. Thank you, and we love you!” - Junyong, Member of Catch The YoungAbout Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘youth pop-rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next-generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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