SwitchBase Launches Knowledge Base and Ask AI, Giving Organizations a Smarter Way to Work Inside Their Own Data

New features enable teams to find answers, surface the right information, and have real conversations with their records — all without leaving the platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwitchBase ™, the operational platform built for stadiums, arenas, universities, convention centers, and other shared spaces, announced the launch of two new platform capabilities: Knowledge Base and Ask AI. Together, they transform how teams access institutional knowledge, standard operating procedures, and real-time operational data.For years, organizations have struggled with the same operational friction: employees not knowing where to find the right policy, outdated documentation sitting on shared drives no one checks, and critical institutional knowledge living only in someone’s head. SwitchBase’s new features are a direct response to that reality.With Knowledge Base, teams can build and maintain a searchable library of articles, SOPs, policies, and procedures directly inside SwitchBase. Articles are versioned, meaning teams can draft updates without disrupting live content and roll back to prior versions when needed. Access is role-based, so your guest services staff sees what's relevant to their work and your incident response team sees theirs — the right information in front of the right people. And the search is designed for real-world queries, surfacing the right article even when someone doesn't know exactly what to search for.AI That Learns How Your Organization WorksAsk AI takes institutional intelligence a step further. Powered by the Knowledge Base, live records, and SwitchBase support documentation, the conversational AI lets team members ask questions in plain language and receive answers grounded in actual organizational data.The more an organization puts into the system, documenting procedures, recording incidents, and knowledge base articles, the more precisely Ask AI can respond. Teams can even define exactly how they want specific tasks handled by writing a knowledge base article describing their process. Ask AI reads that article before responding, effectively teaching it the organization’s own playbook.Ask AI is accessible from anywhere in the platform. Conversations persist across sessions and can be continued at any time. Every AI response includes reference chips linking back to the source knowledge base articles.“The organizations we work with have no shortage of knowledge or data. The gap has always been access. Getting the right answer to the right person at exactly the right moment is the goal,” said Trever Hixson, co-founder and chief technology officer for SwitchBase. “Knowledge Base and Ask AI close that gap, and what makes them genuinely different is that they get smarter the more your team uses them. Every incident logged, every SOP published, every question asked makes the system more useful. That's not just a feature. That's a competitive advantage that compounds over time.”AvailabilityKnowledge Base and Ask AI are available now for all SwitchBase organizations. Contact your account executive to gain access.About SwitchBaseSwitchBase is the operational platform for shared spaces — stadiums, arenas, universities, convention centers, zoos, and beyond. One platform where every team manages incidents, work orders, guest requests, patrols, inspections, and the dozens of operational workflows that used to live on point solutions, spreadsheets, and group texts. Configured to fit how each organization works. Simple enough for anyone on the team to use from day one. Learn more at switchbase.com.

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