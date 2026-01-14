SwitchBase Marks a Year of Growth, Innovation, and Customer Momentum in 2025

SwitchBase completes rebrand, expands platform beyond safety, drives adoption across universities and cultural venues, and sets a bold vision for the future.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwitchBase , the unified operations and guest experience platform for guest-facing environments, today announced a year-in-review highlighting major milestones from 2025, including its rebrand from GuardIQ, significant product enhancements, and adoption by leading universities and cultural organizations.2025 marked a pivotal year for the company as it completed its evolution from GuardIQ—originally built to support venue safety teams—into SwitchBase, a comprehensive platform designed to unify how venues operate, respond, and serve guests in real time.“2025 was about listening to our customers and building the platform they actually need to run modern smart venues,” said Scott Ahlstrom, CEO and Co-founder of SwitchBase. “The rebrand to SwitchBase wasn’t cosmetic—it reflected a broader vision to support every operational team, every event, and every moment, from preparation through post-event reporting.”From GuardIQ to SwitchBase: A Platform Built for the Full Venue ExperienceThe rebrand to SwitchBase formalized the company’s expanded mission: to serve as a central command hub for venue operations—connecting security, event operations, guest services, facilities, and leadership in one unified system.Venues have always been complex, but many teams have historically relied on fragmented tools, rigid legacy systems, manual processes, and disconnected workflows to manage that complexity. As customers expanded their use of the platform beyond safety, SwitchBase evolved to help venues consolidate operations, standardize workflows, and act faster—bringing incidents, staffing coordination, guest requests, lost and found, asset tracking, and real-time operational reporting into a single operational view.SwitchBase was built to replace operational silos with clarity—giving venue teams the visibility, speed, and accountability required to run events smoothly and deliver better guest experiences.Product Innovation Driven by Real-World OperationsThroughout 2025, SwitchBase delivered a series of product enhancements focused on improving visibility, speed, and accountability across venue teams and saw increased adoption beyond safety teams to include guest services, facilities, and operations. New capabilities strengthened real-time coordination during events, simplified workflows for frontline staff, and improved team communications through AI-enabled workflows. These enhancements delivered clearer operational insights for supervisors and leadership—resulting in faster issue resolution during live events.These enhancements reinforced SwitchBase’s role as a unified system of record—helping venues replace fragmented tools with a single, intuitive platform that flexes to their workflows, not the other way around.Growing Adoption Across Universities and Cultural VenuesCustomer momentum accelerated in 2025 as SwitchBase expanded its footprint across higher education and cultural institutions. New customers included University of Utah, Utah State University, Central Michigan University, Utah Tech University, Scottsdale Arts, and Hogle Zoo—each leveraging SwitchBase to improve operational coordination, incident response, and guest experience across complex, high-traffic environments.“Our customers span very different types of venues, but they share the same challenge—keeping teams aligned while delivering great experiences in real time,” said Ahlstrom. “Seeing organizations like these adopt SwitchBase validates both the versatility of the platform and the trust customers place in our team.”Looking AheadWith a strong foundation in place, SwitchBase enters 2026 with a clear ambition: to become the backbone for the world’s most dynamic, guest-facing environments—powering how teams coordinate, respond, and deliver experiences in moments that matter.About SwitchBaseSwitchBase is the all-in-one venue operations and guest experience platform trusted by teams across stadiums, arenas, universities, cultural institutions, and public venues. With real-time dashboards, configurable workflows, and role-specific insights, SwitchBase replaces fragmented tools with one unified system—built to adapt to the way venues actually work.For more information or to request a demo, visit www.switchbase.com

