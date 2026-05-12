SwitchBase™ Lets Venue Operations Teams Ask Questions and Take Action Directly in Claude and ChatGPT

SwitchBase™ – Your Hub for Incident, Ops, and Experience Management

SwitchBase becomes one of the first venue operations platforms to connect directly to Claude and ChatGPT — turning operational data into a conversation.

The data has always been there. What's changed is that the AI tools your team already uses every day can now do something meaningful with it.” — Trever Hixson

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwitchBase™, the operational platform built for shared spaces, today announced that customers can now connect their SwitchBase account directly to Claude and ChatGPT. The integration allows venue operations teams to ask natural language questions about their operational data—incidents, work orders, guest requests, patrols, lost and found, and more—and take action, all from within the AI assistant they're already using.The connection takes approximately five minutes to set up and requires no technical expertise. Once connected, teams can ask questions like "What incidents were reported at Gate 12 last weekend?" or "Show me all open work orders assigned to facilities," and receive immediate, accurate answers pulled directly from their SwitchBase data. Users can also take action from the chat window: creating records, sending team messages, and updating statuses, with a built-in confirmation step before any changes are saved."The data has always been there. What's changed is that the AI tools your team already uses every day can now do something meaningful with it,” said Trever Hixson, technical co-founder, and chief technology officer (CTO) at SwitchBase. “We built this connection so operations teams don't have to choose between the system that runs their venue and the assistant they're already talking to. For an operations director who needs an answer before the next event, that changes everything." The integration works with both Claude and ChatGPT and is available to all SwitchBase customers immediately. Notably, connecting to Claude requires only a free Claude account. No paid AI subscription is needed.SwitchBase is used by stadiums, arenas, universities, zoos, and other shared space operators to manage their day-to-day and event-day operations in one connected platform. The AI integration builds on SwitchBase's existing real-time incident management, work order tracking, guest communication, security patrol documentation, and more than a dozen other operational modules.Full setup instructions are available at docs.switchbase.com/docs/guides/ai-assistants About SwitchBase SwitchBase is the operational platform built for shared spaces — stadiums, arenas, universities, entertainment venues, zoos, and more. SwitchBase helps operations teams log, track, and resolve everything that happens before, during, and after an event, in one connected system. Learn more at switchbase.com Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reference to these platforms does not imply sponsorship, endorsement, or official partnership.

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