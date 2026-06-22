Meridian Intelligence Group Advances Research Program in Multi-Modal AI Governance

The Intelligence Architecture Firm identifies the governance of multi-modal and generative systems as a critical and distinct next challenge for the industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Intelligence Group, Inc. (MIG), The Intelligence Architecture Firm, today announced that it is advancing a research program in multi-modal AI governance, an area it has identified as a critical next step in industry development. The program addresses a distinct class of risks that emerge when AI systems perceive and generate across multiple modalities — risks that existing single-model governance methods were not built to address. MIG’s work extends the company’s Governance Reference Schema, the architecture underlying its patent-pending approach to making AI governance measurable rather than aspirational.“The industry is moving toward systems that perceive and act across modalities faster than it is building the means to govern them,” said Nathaniel Dorr, Founder and Principal of Meridian Intelligence Group. “Naming that gap precisely — and specifying a rigorous way to close it — is the work we think the moment requires.”About Meridian Intelligence GroupMeridian Intelligence Group, Inc. is an intelligence architecture firm developing the standards and measurement infrastructure for AI governance. Through its Governance Reference Schema, MIG builds the instrumentation that allows AI systems to be governed against measurable criteria across digital, physical, and orbital domains. The firm engages directly in the international standards process and works with certification bodies, regulators, and enterprises to close the gap between aspirational AI principles and runtime accountability. Meridian Intelligence Group is a Delaware C-Corporation.

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