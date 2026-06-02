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Meridian Intelligence Group Joins INCITS/AI

Bringing architectural governance to Artificial Intelligence

Meridian Intelligence Group Looks to Collaborate inHelping to Create Meaningful Standards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *This release is a correction for the redacted release on 01/06/2026 titled: “Meridian Intelligence Group Asked to Officially Join CEN-CENELEC JTC 21” which contained inaccurate information.

Meridian Intelligence Group, a leader in Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Compliance (AIRC) due diligence and corporate intelligence, has joined INCITS/AI, a forum dedicated to creating consensus driven technology standards. Meridian Intelligence Group continues to build on a core mission and operational value system that aligns extensively with the European Union AI frameworks being instituted, such as the AI Act and General-Purpose AI (GPAI) Rules.

Jay Johnson
Meridian Intelligence Group, Inc.
+1 678-770-0329
jay@meridianintelligence.cc
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Meridian Intelligence Group Joins INCITS/AI

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