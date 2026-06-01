Meridian Intelligence Group Asked to Officially Join CEN-CENELEC JTC 21

Meridian Intelligence Group to Become Official US AI Standardization Representative.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Intelligence Group, a leader in Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Compliance (AIRC) due diligence and corporate intelligence, has been asked to join the CEN-CENELEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC21) as the representative of the United States.Meridian Intelligence Group has been built on a core mission and operational value system that aligns extensively with the European Union AI frameworks being instituted, such as the AI Act and General-Purpose AI (GPAI) Rules . Meridian Intelligence Group will be only the fourth company added to the JTC that represents a country outside the EU.When asked about the membership invite Meridian Intelligence CEO Nathaniel Dorr said “AI is an incredibly powerful tool that is being developed at breakneck speeds. Driven by both technology enthusiasm and a significant business potential that being said, AI ungoverned is its achilles heel. CEN-CENELEC JTC21 and the EU in general is at the forefront of ensuring this incredible technology has the proper guardrails in place to maximize its potential. We could not be more proud to be a part of that development.”

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