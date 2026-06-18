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Night work planned on Chinden Blvd for roadway testing

ITD is gathering data for future SH-20/26 improvements.

The Idaho Transportation Department is planning three nights of work on Chinden Boulevard (U.S. Highway 20/26) from Coffey Street to 30th Street beginning Monday, June 22, from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. to collect roadway samples.

During the work, a boring machine will occupy one lane while crews collect samples from 15 locations on the 3-mile stretch. Drivers should expect single lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night in the work zone.

The Garden City/Fairgrounds off-ramp from Interstate 184 is expected to close between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. during one night of work. 511 will be updated when the specific night of closure is determined. A signed detour will be in place during the ramp closure.

The samples will help ITD evaluate the condition of the roadway and determine the best method for future pavement restoration. This testing is in preparation for a scheduled 2029 pavement restoration project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, slow down in the work zone and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on lane closures, ramp closures and delays.

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Night work planned on Chinden Blvd for roadway testing

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