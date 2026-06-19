I-90 westbound traffic changes starting next week in CDA

As construction progresses on Interstate 90 through Coeur d’Alene the Idaho Transportation Department continues to adjust traffic patterns to balance safety and mobility for drivers. Starting next week, a new traffic configuration will provide a safer merging experience for traffic entering westbound I-90 from Northwest Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. These changes will remain in place until further notice. Changes include:

Closure of the I-90 westbound off-ramp at Northwest Boulevard. Detour: Drivers will be detoured via 4th Street and Appleway Avenue (see map). Drivers are being directed to use the 4th Street

interchange to help minimize high levels of congestion and the potential for back-ups onto the interstate at the US-95 off-ramp.

Westbound through lanes on I-90 will be reduced to one lane between US-95 and just west of the Northwest Boulevard on-ramp.

These changes are being made to improve safety, reduce crashes, and create space for merging traffic while also accommodating the safety of crews constructing retaining walls adjacent to the interstate near Northwest Boulevard.

Prairie Trail

Starting Monday, the Prairie Trail under I-90 will be closed to accommodate I-90 widening construction and city waterline improvements. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be detoured via Kathleen Avenue, Atlas Road, and Seltice Way (see map). This closure is anticipated to be in place for up to one month.

In addition, the Centennial Trail remains closed between Atlas Road and Northwest Boulevard. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is detoured via Riverstone Drive and Seltice Way. This closure is anticipated to remain in place through mid-July.

With heavy equipment and crews active throughout the project corridor, the adjacent trails will continue to experience ongoing and intermittent impacts. ITD reminds all trail users to slow down, stay alert, and follow signage near the work zones.

ITD understands that the closure may present unique challenges for some pedestrians, bicyclists, and trail users who rely on the route for critical daily travel needs. Community members experiencing significant impacts are encouraged to reach out to the project team at info@i90corridor.com or 208-738-4190.

Prairie Trail beneath I-90

As Coeur d’Alene welcomes visitors for Car d’Alene, Ironman, and Father’s Day celebrations this weekend, roads, trails, and downtown areas will experience increased traffic and pedestrian activity.

ITD encourages motorists to slow down, stay alert, watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, and plan ahead for potential delays. A little extra patience can go a long way in helping everyone arrive safely and enjoy the weekend festivities.