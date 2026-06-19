New American flag display will honor history of Fourth of July Pass

Travelers crossing Fourth of July Pass will soon be greeted by a new patriotic landmark as Idaho Transportation Department crews install permanent American flag displays on the National Forrest Service Rd 164 overpass on Interstate 90 near the summit.

The installation comes as the nation prepares to commemorate America250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For ITD, the project represents more than a roadside enhancement. It is an opportunity to recognize the unique history behind one of North Idaho’s most recognizable place names.

Fourth of July Pass traces its name back to July 4, 1861, when Captain John Mullan and his road-building crew paused atop the summit to celebrate Independence Day while constructing what would become the historic Mullan Road. Built between 1859 and 1862, the Mullan Road was the first engineered wagon route to cross the Rocky Mountains into the Inland Northwest and laid the foundation for transportation corridors that would eventually evolve into modern-day I-90.

More than 160 years later, the pass remains an important gateway connecting communities across North Idaho and the rest of the country.

District 1 maintenance crews played a key role in bringing the project to life, fabricating both the sign itself and the custom mounting brackets, and preparing for the installation.

“Fourth of July Pass is one of those uniquely-Idaho places where transportation history and American history intersect,” Operations Manager Justin Wuest said. “As we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary, it felt fitting to recognize that connection in a visible and lasting way.”

The permanent display is intended to serve as a point of pride for both residents and visitors traveling through the corridor while honoring the historical significance of the area. Installation is scheduled for early next week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and is not expected to impact traffic.