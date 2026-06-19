Dear IAM Union Family,

Today, we commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the date when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of their emancipation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It is the day that slavery was officially abolished everywhere in the United States, and we celebrate it to honor the resilience, perseverance, and contributions of Black Americans throughout our nation’s history.

Juneteenth serves as a lesson that our rights must be won and protected through courage, solidarity and collective action. It is a day to reflect on how far we have come and to recognize the work that remains in our ongoing pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

The labor movement and the civil rights movement have long been connected by the shared belief that every person deserves respect, fair treatment and a voice in shaping their future and their work. At the IAM Union, it is our promised responsibility to work towards building workplaces and a society where discrimination has no place and where every worker thrives, regardless of race, background, or circumstance.

As we celebrate Juneteenth, we honor those who fought for freedom and recommit ourselves to the fight for economic justice, civil rights, and workplace equality. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive future for all working people.

On behalf of the IAM Union, I wish everyone a meaningful and reflective Juneteenth.

Sincerely,

The post A Juneteenth Message from IAM Union International President Brian Bryant appeared first on IAM Union.

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