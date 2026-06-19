CloudEagle.ai is Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

We believe this recognition reflects CloudEagle.ai's AI-first architecture, agentic automation, and real-time AI governance capabilities.

We truly feel honored, being recognized as a Leader in our third inclusion is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management and AI governance platform, today announces it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, advancing from a Niche Player in 2025 to the Leaders quadrant in a single year. According to Gartner , Leaders execute comparatively well today and are well-positioned for tomorrow. Through 2028, over 70% of organizations will centralize SaaS application management using a SaaS management platform, up from less than 30% in 2025.”"CloudEagle.ai is closing this gap with next-generation AI-driven governance, giving enterprises the connected intelligence and autonomous action they need to stay ahead of both shadow AI and identity sprawl. We truly feel honored, being recognized as a Leader in our third inclusion is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us," says Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai.Enterprise IT and security leaders recognize CloudEagle.ai for the operational impact it delivers, from eliminating manual lifecycle workflows to bringing control to complex AI & SaaS environments.CloudEagle.ai believes it was recognized for its unique approach to unified SaaS and AI governance. Key differentiators, as per our understanding, include:1. The Context Graph and SaaSMap: A continuously updated intelligence layer connecting application usage, identity, contract, and spend data in real time, powered by a proprietary vendor catalog of over 150,000 applications.2. EagleEye, Agentic AI for Autonomous Governance: An AI agent that moves from insight to action autonomously, reclaiming licenses, triggering offboarding, flagging ungoverned AI tools, and surfacing renewal risks without manual intervention.3. 500+ Direct Integrations: One of the largest native integration libraries in the SaaS management market, keeping usage, spend, and identity data current without manual exports or middleware.As AI tool adoption outpaces IT visibility, the risks, data exposure, compliance gaps, uncontrolled spend will outpace IT and security controls. CloudEagle.ai believes the enterprises that win will be the ones that consolidate onto a single, intelligent platform rather than manage the chaos with point tools.Media ContactCloudEagle.ai Communicationspr@cloudeagle.aiTo learn more or request a demo, visit www.cloudeagle.ai. Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered platform for SaaS Management, AI Governance, and SaaS security platform that gives enterprises a single control center to govern SaaS, AI and Identities. CloudEagle offers 500+ direct integrations that help organizations eliminate shadow SaaS and AI, enforce AI governance policies, optimize access through intelligent identity governance, and secure non-human identities to reduce operational and security risk.. Learn more at www.cloudeagle.ai

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