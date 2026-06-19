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NV Dems Chair Statement Honoring Juneteenth

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in honor of Juneteenth:

“Today marks the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free, as the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached them and spread the promise of freedom to every corner of the nation. Yet we know that the battle for freedom and opportunity for Black Americans did not end on that day 161 years ago. That work continues today, and we must reaffirm our commitment to honoring the sacrifices of those who came before us by advancing the cause of freedom, justice, and equal opportunity for all. In doing so, we carry forward their legacy and continue the work of building a more perfect union for generations to come.”

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NV Dems Chair Statement Honoring Juneteenth

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