Republicans to Lombardo: You Should Be “Ashamed”

After police cam footage caught Joe Lombardo name dropping his way out of a ticket, even Republicans are bashing the governor for abusing his position of power. Despite promising to be “tough on crime,” Lombardo clearly thinks there’s a different set of rules for him than everyday Nevadans.

Lombardo STILL owes Nevadans a lot of answers — does he think every Nevadan should be able to name-drop their way out of a ticket (or just say “I’m Joe Lombardo”) whenever they want to avoid accountability or is this treatment only reserved for him?

Here’s a look at Republicans slamming Lombardo after he got caught breaking the law:

Alex Stein, Real America’s Voice: “Rules for thee, but not for me. I’m the governor, so I get to do whatever I want when I’m in my car … as soon as the cop goes to the passenger window and says you violated a traffic law, he’s like ‘I’m Joe Lombardo, I’m Joe Lombardo, I can do anything I want.’ … Joe Lombardo, you should be ashamed and I hope this affects him in future election.”

KOH, Afternoon Drive: “You might have seen the story by now, and if you haven’t, [Joe Lombardo] apparently avoided a red light ticket down in Vegas. Because he basically played the don’t you know who I am card now … But it makes me wonder if this is what you’re saying … What’s the air and the mood in your administration? Does everyone feel this way? … If it was anybody else, they would have gotten a ticket. But because you play the I’m the governor card, I’m Joe Lombardo. You get out of it again. I don’t like that.”

Former Sheriff and Republican Congressional Candidate Jesse Watts: “‘Come on Man’ Joe, you could have done better…. Hopefully, You wouldn’t want an elected official to treat your officers like this when you were the Sheriff, why would you do it now that you’re governor…. It’s news because you point your finger and say ‘I’m Joe Lombardo’ and the ‘come on man’. The implying of entitlement is gross.”



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