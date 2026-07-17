NV Dems Chair Statement on Trump Lying About Elections

“It is very clear he will use every tool at his disposal to rig our election system solely for his own political gain”

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s brazen attempt to rewrite history and rig elections:

“Donald Trump is using the office of the president to spread dangerous falsehoods about elections in an attempt to rewrite history. It is very clear he will use every tool at his disposal to rig our election system solely for his own political gain, and empower an unaccountable ICE to ramp up their efforts to instill fear in our communities. Unsurprisingly, Joe Lombardo and Nevada Republicans are right there with him in this attempt. Trump and his MAGA minions in Nevada would rather spread dangerous lies and rig the rules in a desperate attempt to cling to power because they know Nevada voters will hold them accountable for the economic pain their policies have caused. Make no mistake: no matter what lies Trump tells, we will continue fighting to protect every eligible voters’ right to make their voice heard at the ballot box in November.”

Nevada Republicans have a long record of embracing election denialism and spreading disinformation to support their political aspirations. Here are just a few examples:

Joe Lombardo cast doubt on the integrity of our election system without evidence and endorsed multiple election deniers for elected office, including Trump.

Stavros Anthony appealed his election loss to the Nevada Supreme Court which rejected his baseless claim.

Jim Marchant spewed disinformation asserting legitimate elections were stolen, said an imaginary Q Anon figure summoned him to run for office, led the illegal 2020 fake elector scheme, and “not really” trusted the results of his own primary.

Carrie Buck said 1,500 dead people voted in 2020, then tried to walk back the claims before her 2024 election, only to later vote against increasing penalties for fake electors.

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