“Come On, Man”: Joe Lombardo Caught Name Dropping His Way Out of Ticket

In breaking police body cam footage, Joe Lombardo was caught using his position of power to get special treatment, saying “I’m Joe Lombardo” and “come on, man” after getting pulled over by a police officer. This new video is “going viral” as Nevadans are fed up with Lombardo demanding special treatment after breaking the law.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I’m outraged that Joe Lombardo thinks he’s above the law and dismissed a police officer just doing his job,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “It’s clear that Lombardo’s ‘tough on crime’ approach doesn’t actually apply to him after he name dropped his way out of a traffic violation. Nevadans deserve to know if Lombardo thinks, because of his position, he should be able to avoid responsibility for breaking the law.”

See the viral coverage below:

In Print:

Associated Press: ‘I’m Joe Lombardo’: Nevada governor not ticketed after being pulled over in a traffic stop

Reno Gazette Journal: Gov. Lombardo avoids citation during traffic stop after invoking name

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Bodycam video shows Gov. Joe Lombardo pulled over in Las Vegas

Daily Beast: Trumpy Governor Busted Attempting Flex in Traffic Stop

Telemundo Las Vegas: “Soy Lombardo”: Captada en cámara detención del gobernador Joe Lombardo por pasarse luz roja

Washington Examiner: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo uses his name to get out of traffic stop

New York Post: Nevada governor pulled over, immediately flexes status and avoids red light ticket: ‘I’m Joe Lombardo’

2 News: Governor Lombardo pulled over by Metro while heading to Las Vegas airport

TMZ: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo Name Drop Gets Him Out of Traffic Stop

New Republic: Bodycam Footage Reveals GOP Governor Pressuring Cop to Let Him Go

Nevada Current: He’s Joe Lombardo

On the Airwaves:

3 News: “This is something that is getting the attention of a lot of people, especially online, saying the governor was given preferential treatment”

8 News Now: “As you can see in this video, the governor quickly identified himself to the officer.”

Fox 5: “A new video just released within the last hour shows Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo being pulled over in his Ford F 150 Raptor truck near the strip.”

KOLO: “Las Vegas metro police now releasing body camera footage from a traffic stop conducted on Governor Joe Lombardo”

On Social Media:

@SteveSebelius: Honestly, relatable. Only the last time I got pulled over for a rolling stop (decades ago), I got a ticket! It’s good to be the ex-sheriff and the current governor, I guess.

@MeidasTouch: VIDEO: Body cam shows Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo using his name to get out of a traffic stop. “I’m Joe Lombardo.” Officer: “I’m aware.” Officer lets him go.

@MikeNellis: So apparently, the Republican governor of Nevada tried to abuse his power after getting pulled over. He dropped his name to the cops, and they let him go. Somehow, I don’t think that would work for the rest of us.

@BenMargiott: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was pulled over for an alleged moving violation while driving in Las Vegas two months ago.

“The reason I’m stopping you is for the-” the officer begins.

“I’m Joe Lombardo,” the governor says, cutting him off.

@HQNewsNow: Leaked bodycam footage reveals the Republican Governor of Nevada abusing his power to get out of trouble with the law:

“I’m Joe Lombardo.”

Officer: I’m aware.

“Come on, man.”

@factpostnews: Leaked video shows Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo abusing his power to get out of a traffic ticket:

Officer: The reason I’m stopping you is the red light violation back there.

Gov. Lombardo: I’m Joe Lombardo. Come on, man.

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