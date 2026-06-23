Search Evolution Summit 2026 Updates: Main Speaker Lineup Nears Full, Current Ticket Prices End This Month

Join us at Search Evolution Summit 2026 Bring your team to Search Evolution Summit The 3 conference days explained

Search Evolution Summit returns for its second edition on 2-4 September 2026 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with eleven international speakers now confirmed.

We are almost at a full lineup, and every speaker is someone our community will actually learn from. If you have been waiting to grab a ticket, this is a good moment for it.” — Patrik Rojan, Co-founder, Search Evolution Summit

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Evolution Summit, the first SEO and AI Search conference from Transylvania, is close to completing its 2026 speaker lineup. Eleven international speakers are now confirmed for the second edition, which runs 2-4 September 2026 at Flavours Hub in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The current ticket prices stay in place only until the end of June, after which each pass moves to full price.

The conference is organized by the Mixtazure agency. After a single-day debut in 2025, the 2026 edition grows into a three-day format and expects more than 200 SEO and marketing professionals in the room.

Eleven international speakers confirmed for 2026

The 2026 lineup brings SEO and AI Search specialists from across Europe and beyond. The eleven confirmed so far are:

- Alex Galinos, Group Director of Marketing Acquisition at the Elife Group and the top-ranked SEO professional in Greece.

- Myriam Jessier, a technical SEO strategist and trainer who has worked in search for more than 15 years.

- Bengü Sarıca Dinçer, SaaS SEO Manager at Designmodo and a consultant for SaaS companies.

- Mark Williams-Cook, director of the agency Candour and founder of the SEO tool AlsoAsked.

- Andrei Țiț, Head of Product Marketing at Ahrefs.

- Dixon Jones, CEO of InLinks and Waikay and author of Entity SEO: Moving from Strings to Things.

- Luis Salazar Jurado, a semantic and technical SEO consultant focused on eCommerce and SaaS.

- Gus Pelogia, Senior SEO Product Manager at Indeed.

- Roxana Stingu, Head of Search and SEO at Alamy.

- Michał Suski, co-founder of Surfer.

- Gianluca Fiorelli, an international SEO and AI strategy consultant whose clients include Glassdoor, Idealista, and Chess.com.

One more speaker is still to be announced, which will complete the lineup for the main stage.

A three-day format across Cluj-Napoca

Day 0, on 2 September, opens with a private dinner and wine tasting for VIP ticket holders, hosted alongside the speakers and partners. A certified wine expert leads the tasting, and the menu features traditional Transylvanian cuisine.

Day 1, on 3 September, is the main conference. It runs as a full day of presentations from the international speakers, held in English, with coffee breaks, lunch, and time to talk with the speakers between sessions.

Day 2, on 4 September, runs two tracks at the same time. The Advanced Workshops are practical, hands-on sessions in English led by international experts, so attendees are asked to bring a laptop. The Local RO Panel runs in Romanian and is built for Romanian business owners, marketers, and search and AI enthusiasts who want to learn from local specialists. The day closes with a networking afterparty that is open to every ticket holder.

Current ticket prices are available until the end of June

Four ticket types are on sale, and the prices below stay available only until June-30-2026. The earlier early-bird rates from the first announcement have already closed.

- Local RO Panel Pass: 28 EUR (full price 35 EUR), Day 2

- Advanced Workshop Pass: 58 EUR (full price 75 EUR), Day 2

- Main Conference Pass: 85 EUR (full price 110 EUR), Day 1

- All-Access VIP Pass: 270 EUR (full price 300 EUR), all three days, including the Day 0 dinner and wine tasting

Tickets are available at https://tickets.searchevolutionsummit.com/

Bringing the whole team?

Teams that want to attend together can ask about a group discount. The more tickets you buy, the better the rate, and the team is happy to put an offer together for your group.

To arrange this, send us a message to hello@searchevolutionsummit.com with the number of people and the passes you have in mind.

A small surprise waiting on the website

The Search Evolution Summit website has an active discount code. There is a hint involving a cat with strong opinions about people who try to leave too soon. To find the code, spend a little time on the site and watch what happens when you are about to leave.

Everything is on the official website at https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/

Partnership slots are still open

Search Evolution Summit is still looking for partners and sponsors who want to reach the SEO and AI Search community in this part of Europe. A few slots remain across the partnership levels, including the category that gives Romanian brands visibility with the Local RO Panel audience.

Companies interested in partnering can reach the team through the partners page at https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/partners/

The conference returns to Cluj-Napoca this September, and the team hopes to see both familiar faces and new ones in the room.

Aftermovie for Search Evolution Summit 2025 (1st edition)

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