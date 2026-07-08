Learn About Mixtazure: Romanian SEO Agency That Helps Brands Stay Visible in Search & AI

Mixtazure Logo Join us at Search Evolution Summit 2026

Mixtazure is a Romanian SEO agency that does the implementation work for its clients, and helps brands stay visible in both Google and AI search tools.

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're Mixtazure, an SEO agency based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. We help websites earn visibility in organic search, and now inside AI tools as well. Patrik Rojan and Alexandru Drimba founded the Mixtazure agency in 2023. Since then, we've optimized websites across 9+ industries: eCommerce, SaaS, local businesses, real estate, tourism and more.

Most of our clients are based in Romania, with a growing base across the rest of Europe and North America, and some come to us after a frustrating run with a previous agency.

We work in 2 collaboration models:

1. A monthly subscription that covers SEO work a site needs (because checklist-style SEO work will not help)

2. One-time projects for companies that want a specific fix or a second opinion

We log into client websites and make the changes ourselves (if you let us), collaborate with your in-house developers (or web dev agency), instead of mailing over a monthly list of keywords/rankings. Every implementation comes with an explanation in plain language, so clients can follow what changed and why.

We don't promise specific rankings or timelines as SEO moves on its own schedule, and we would rather set honest expectations than commit to numbers no one can fully control. We test something, measure the result, adjust, and repeat as Google and the wider search ecosystem keep changing.

You can find more about us on our website:

- RO version of our Homepage >> https://mixtazure.com/

- ENG version of our Homepage >> https://mixtazure.com/en/

AI search as the new visibility medium

Some of our work is now directed towards AI search as people increasingly ask their questions in ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and other similar AI tools. These tools answer by recommending a list of brands, and a company left out of that list loses visibility it might never spot in its analytics (as LLM referral traffic is still lower than organic referral traffic).

Our AI search optimization work helps businesses stay present in this layer:

- We help you write content that AI systems can read and interpret cleanly

- We recommend specific page types that help you satisfy the correct search intent

- We like using semantic HTML tags and always avoid heavy client-side rendering

- We fix the technical issues that might block AI crawlers from reaching your site

- We help you earn mentions on the external sources these AI tools like to cite

Most businesses come to us after testing a few questions in their own niche, watching AI tools name their competitors, and noticing their own brand is missing. Most of the classic SEO fundamentals still apply here, and AI search logic sits on top of them rather than replacing them.

Search Evolution Summit returns in September 2026

We also organize Search Evolution Summit, the first SEO conference from Transylvania, which returns to Cluj-Napoca on 2-4 September 2026 at the Flavours Hub venue.

More information can be found on our conference website >> https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/

The 2026 edition gathers more than a dozen international speakers, among them:

- Alex Galinos, Group Director of Marketing Acquisition at the Elife Group and the top-ranked SEO professional in Greece.

- Myriam Jessier, a technical SEO strategist and trainer who has worked in search for more than 15 years.

- Bengü Sarıca Dinçer, SaaS SEO Manager at Designmodo and a consultant for SaaS companies.

- Mark Williams-Cook, director of the agency Candour and founder of the SEO tool AlsoAsked.

- Andrei Țiț, Head of Product Marketing at Ahrefs.

- Dixon Jones, CEO of InLinks and Waikay and author of Entity SEO: Moving from Strings to Things.

- Luis Salazar Jurado, a semantic and technical SEO consultant focused on eCommerce and SaaS.

- Roxana Stingu, Head of Search and SEO at Alamy.

- Michał Suski, co-founder of Surfer.

- Gianluca Fiorelli, an international SEO and AI strategy consultant whose clients include Glassdoor, Idealista, and Chess.com.

The program is split across 3 formats:

1. A main conference day with SEO talks being held in English

2. Advanced SEO workshops where attendees can also bring their own laptop

3. Panels run in Romanian for local business owners and marketers

The first edition in 2025 drew around 100 attendees. Tickets for 2026 are on sale now, from a single-day local panel pass up to a full three-day VIP option.

Contact and legal information for Mixtazure

Legal business name: Mixtazure S.R.L.

Romanian Unique Registration Code: RO48652220

Email address: hello@mixtazure.com

Phone number: +40757644312

Address of our Cluj location: Strada Tășnad, 400000 Cluj-Napoca

Co-founders: Patrik Rojan & Alexandru Drimba

Aftermovie for Search Evolution Summit 2025 (1st edition)

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