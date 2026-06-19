Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 22-28

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 22-28.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Concrete replacement northbound between mile markers 57-59, June 22-23. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair at Route DD, June 22-25.

I -29 – Concrete replacement southbound between mile markers 59-57, June 23-24. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route YY – CLOSED for culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 and 190th Street, June 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

Gene Field Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project through July 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company). https://www.modot.org/projects/gene-field-road-bridge-replacement-over-interstate-29-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through June 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project at Southeast Riverside Terrace through mid-July 2026. (Contractor: Hoy Excavating, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

I-29 – RAMPS CLOSED overnight at Route DD (Exit 35) for a shoulder work, June 22-26. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route H – Scrub seal project, June 22-26. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route E – Scrub seal project, June 22-26. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing from Route 6 in Gallatin to U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through June 2026. Route 13 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route 139 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Hale, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route D – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Norborne, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching, June 22-23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route DD – CLOSED for pothole patching, June 23-25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through June 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Daviess County

Route 13 – Resurfacing and ADA improvements project from Berry Street to Van Buren Street in Gallatin through June 2026. Route 13 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – Resurfacing project June 24-Aug. 8. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound between mile markers 79-74, June 22-26. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Route K – Scrub seal project, June 22-26. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route P – Resurfacing project June 24-July 22. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED beginning Monday, June 22, at the Medicine Creek Bridge for a deck replacement project through September 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-e-and-route-u-bridge-deck-replacement-grundy-and-linn-counties-0

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route PP – CLOSED for patching between Route 11 and Kaddon Road, June 22-23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route PP to Route HH, June 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 129 – Pothole patching from Route 36 to Route Marco Road, June 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

U.S. Routes 136 & 65 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Princeton and South Lineville, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC).

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to Airedale Avenue, June 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to Dogwood Place, June 23, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Fleetwood Street, June 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route VV – CLOSED beginning Monday, June 22, for a bridge replacement project through November 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county

Hawk Road/U.S. Route 71 – access to Hawk Road CLOSED at U.S. Route 71 for bridge barrier work and guardrail replacement June 8-26. U.S. Route 71 will also be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the White Cloud Creek Bridge.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Street to 170th Street, June 23-24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for ditching from 160th Street to 170th Street, June 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route N – CLOSED at the Turkey Creek Bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the Spring Creek Bridge through August for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route OO – CLOSED at the Locust Creek Bridge through mid-August 2026 for a deck replacement project. (Contractor: E&C Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-e-route-ff-route-jj-and-route-oo-bridge-deck-replacement-multiple-counties

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Mist Road, June 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Guard Road, June 23, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Garden Road to Owen Road, June 24, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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Traveler Information Map

http://traveler.modot.org