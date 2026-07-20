MoDOT closes EB I-64 at Jefferson Saturday morning, open by 2:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS – Drivers heading downtown Saturday should be aware of a full eastbound Interstate 64 closure between Jefferson and 6th Street.

The closure should be open before drivers head downtown to the Cardinals game against the Reds at 6:15 p.m.

Crews will be working to make bridge repairs, replace crash barriers at the 6th Street exit, complete sign work, flush and maintain drainage, remove debris on old 8th Street ramp between the barrier walls and complete other necessary maintenance work.

Crews will close the eastbound interstate at Jefferson Avenue (Exit 38A) Saturday, July 25 at 5 a.m. to start the work.

To detour around the closure, drivers can take southbound Jefferson to eastbound I-44 and follow eastbound I-44 into Illinois or into downtown. The ramp from 6th Street to eastbound I-64 remains open.

All eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday, July 25 by 2:30 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.

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