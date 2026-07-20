TRAFFIC ALERT: Jasper Co. Route H/Duval Creek Bridge OPEN to Traffic
Where: Jasper County Route H bridge over Duval Creek west of Jasper
When: Noon, Monday, July 20
What: Contractor crews closed this bridge in March and replaced it with a new one that is four (4) feet wider and seven (7) feet longer. In addition, the contractor added new barrier walls object markers and pavement striping.
This bridge is part of a project that includes replacing the Jasper County Route BB/Stony Branch bridge, currently under construction.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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