TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp closures on I-435 and I-670 in Jackson County for lighting work, July 22-23

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct lighting work at various locations on I-435 and I-670. All work is weather permitting. See below for traffic modifications:

July 22 between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from southbound I-435 to 87th St.

July 23 between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from Truman Rd to eastbound I-670.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from eastbound I-670 to southbound U.S. 71.

July 23 between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from Wyoming St to eastbound I-670.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from eastbound I-670 to southbound I-35.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pat attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching, or mowing. They can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at //www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).